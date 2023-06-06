Teofimo Lopez wants Rolly Romero after Josh Taylor on Saturday

Teofimo Lopez is already planning his next fight against WBA light welterweight champion Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero, after he hopes, will be a win this Saturday night against WBO champ Josh Taylor at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Although Teofimo (18-1, 13 KOs) and Rolly have been friends in the past, he says he’s not going to keep that from putting food on the table and furthering his legacy.

Considering that Teofimo is the underdog against Taylor on Saturday, he might need to have his promoters him back into a title shot against Rolly, coming off a loss rather than a win. That’s how Rolly got his shot at the WBA belt.

He lost to Gervonta Davis and Mayweather Promoters greased the wheels to get Rolly the crack at the vacant WBA belt against the 40-year-old Ismael Barroso.

“I think more me and Tank will be than Ryan. I like facing the guys that beat the guy rather than the guy that lost to the guy,” said Teofimo Lopez to Fight Hub TV when asked if he’d be interested in fighting Ryan Garcia next after Josh Taylor.

“He’s always had issues with weight, so who knows? You guys got to ask Gervonta Davis that part. I think these guys will face me, maybe. It’s just a matter of time you know. It’s all a matter of when, where, and how.

“Sometimes these guys think that they’re bigger and better because of their fan base, but I’m more known internationally than they are, truth be told.

“Yeah, you guys should see it. I’m even known in Africa right now, which is amazing. Shoot, I’m like Teo boomaye.

“No, nothing happened. He’s just in my division. I told Rolly, ‘Hey, you know, you’re fighting for the title. I’m gonna end up having to fight you.’ So, yeah, there’s no bad blood.’ I got no bad blood.

you’re in my division, you hold the WBA super world title, and if people are claiming that I’m not going to be undisputed or two-time undisputed with this fight, you either let go of the belt or we

you’re in my way. You’re in the way of my greatness,'” said Teofimo about him wanting to fight Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero.

“It’s no hard feelings. This is just a sport, this is the fight game, this is competition. I could be very very cordial and polite to you outside the ring but when it comes to my business and my fighting, this is kill be killed.

“You’re trying to take food off my plate. This is my bread and butter. I got nothing but love for you

though man got nothing but love for you, but you in my way

“I go for the world titles, I go for history, breaking records and making records. So it’s not really on my part. It’s just on the other fighter’s part.

“Me and Rolly got great memories and stuff, but at the same time, I gotta do what I gotta do for my legacy. I wouldn’t be Teofimo if I

didn’t. I wouldn’t be known as ‘The Takeover’ if I didn’t.

“So I’m not just here to promote a fight or talk smack or do all the nonsense that a lot of fighters may have done. I’m actually here

to make a statement and leave it behind for the other ones to follow.

“Anyone that wants to be like Teofimo, great, but just know that it’s gonna take a lot of hard work. Just know that it’s gonna take a lot of discipline, and it’s going to take a lot of those sacrifices that you got to go and take away from going out partying and hanging out with friends and all that stuff.

“It’s what I did and it’s got me where I’m at, sponsored by Nestle Nestle…things that people have yet to see. Why? because I know how to talk.”