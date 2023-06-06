George Kambosos Jr picks Josh Taylor to beat Teofimo Lopez

George Kambosos Jr says he’s picking Josh Taylor to defeat Teofimo Lopez this Saturday night in New York. The former unified lightweight champion Kambosos, who hold a victory over Teofimo (18-1, 13 KOs), feels that Taylor (19-0, 13 KOs) is the more proven fighter of the two.

Kambosos notes that a lot of people are judging the former undisputed champion Taylor by his last fight against Jack Catterall last year in February rather than looking at the impressive wins he’s racked up in the past against Jose Ramirez, Regis Prograis, and Ivan Baranchyk.

Taylor is the natural 140-pounder, having fought his entire career in the division, unlike Teeofimo, who moved up in weight from 135 last year.

Moreover, Teofimo looked lost in his last fight, struggling against Spaniard Sandor Martin last December at Madison Square Garden, and overheard by ESPN questioning himself afterward, saying, “Do I still got it?” Judging by Teofimo’s performance against Martin, Pedro Campa, and Kambosos, you would have to say NO,’ but then again, he might not have ever had it to begin with.

The only solid win on Teofimo’s career resume is Vasyl Lomachenko, and he went into the fight with a bad right shoulder injury.

“It’s a very good fight. At the moment, you’ve got to give the

edge to Josh Tyler. He’s the naturally bigger fighter, 140 pounder, and he’s proven himself,” said George Kambosos Jr to Fighthype on this Saturday’s clash between WBO light welterweight champion Josh Taylor and Teofimo Lopez.

“I think he’s very underrated for what he’s done. In the Catterall fight, it was a close fight. Maybe it should have gone to Catterall or whatever. People forget.

“In boxing, people have short memories. What about all the other guys he [Taylor] beat prior? He beat [Jose] Ramirez for the undisputed, he beat [Regis] Prograis, he beat [Ivan] Baranchyk. He beat a couple of other guys.

“All these guys that he beat leading up to this. They’re all massive names, but people only remember your last fight. They remember your fight where things didn’t go the best. He’s [Taylor] definitely a big thing in this fight, but Lopez as well.

“Look at the names he’s beaten and fought. Lomachenko, he’s beaten Commey, Nakatani, and he’s fought myself. Sandor Martin is no easy fighter himself. He’s a tricky guy.

“It’ll be an interesting fight. I give the edge to Taylor,” said Kambosos Jr.