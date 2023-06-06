De La Hoya: Munguia’s ‘Statement Victory’ Could Lead to Charlo, GGG, Benavidez, or Canelo”

We’ve been waiting and waiting for talented and exciting middleweight contender Jamie Munguia to take a step up in class and show us all how good he really is. Well, the step up takes place this Saturday night at The Toyota Arena in Ontario, as the unbeaten 26 year old will face tough and experienced Ukrainian warrior Sergiy Derevyanchenko, 14-4(10) and never stopped.

Derevyanchenko may be the significantly older man at age 37, but he has been in with the best, including Gennady Golovkin, Danny Jacobs and Jermal Charlo. If Munguia, 41-0(33) can put a real dent in Derevyanchenko, the Mexican will make a genuine statement. And a statement victory is just what Munguia’s promoter, Oscar De La Hoya, wants from his fighter.

Speaking with ProBoxTV, De La Hoya said that if Munguia can make the statement he is looking for, if he can become the first man to stop Derevyanchenko, it could get him a big, big fight with a GGG, a Canelo, a David Benavidez or a Jermall Charlo.

“This fight is a very difficult fight for Munguia,” De La Hoya said. “But Munguia has an opportunity to make a big statement. If he can stop Derevyanchenko or knock him out, it’ll put Jaime Munguia on everybody’s radar, and hopefully make those big fights happen – like Charlo, Benavidez, and possibly even Canelo. We’ve been trying to get hold of Gennady Golovkin but we keep hearing that he’s retired, so we’re not really too sure. It’s not official, but we strongly feel that Jamie Munguia having a great outing against Derevyanchenko can hopefully lure in Triple G.”

So, the pressure is on Munguia, a pro since July of 2013, to not only win but to look good in doing so. There is still time for Munguia to become the next Mexican star some fans feel he can become (and, boy, wouldn’t De La Hoya love it if Munguia could take out Canelo and become the next big star!).

But can Munguia stop Derevyanchenko on Saturday? Can Munguia beat Derevyanchenko? This is the acid test for Munguia. Finally. We could see a great action fight on Saturday, and really, either man could get the win. Derevyanchenko absolutely is as tough as they come. A Munguia stoppage or KO really would be a huge statement.