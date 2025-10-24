Teofimo Lopez and Richardson Hitchins traded trash talk on social media today, going back and forth over weight. IBF light welterweight champion Hitchins (20-0, 8 KOs) commented about how he might “look light” to people, but he’s really “heavy.”

“170 Pounds” Jab Lands Hard

Lopez responded by saying that Hitchins is “170+ pounds.” In other words, he’s a weight bully and has no business fighting at 140. That’s a remark that many boxing fans have said about Richardson. He looks huge after he blows up after making weight for his fights at light welterweight. Hitchins, 28, should be fighting at 147 against fighters his own size.

Richardson Hitchins: “I might look light, but we’re heavy though.” Teofimo Lopez: “Yeah, like heavy 170+ pounds, heavy. Get back to work, you bum.” Richardson Hitchins: “I bet you ” got way more rounds in me than you, and I bet you I’m in the gym way more than you in a week, p***y hardest worker in boxing. That’s why I beat the guy [George Kambosos Jr.] that owns you easily, no sweat 😂😂😂.” Teofimo Lopez: “Your best win was against GK … okay!”

The former Matchroom-promoted Hitchins, 28, has been pushing like mad to get a fight against WBO 140-lb champion Teofimo (22-1, 13 KOs), knowing that he’s the money-man in the division. Teo has ignored him, choosing to fight whomever he pleases. He’s the King of the weight class and can call the shots.

Lopez is in negotiations for a mega-fight against Shakur Stevenson for early 2026. It’s too early to know whether the fight will happen or not, as Teo has a habit of changing his mind at the last moment. He’s 100% fickle.

Matchroom Exit Still Haunts Hitchins

Hitchins shot himself in the foot career-wise, choosing to leave Matchroom after his last fight against George Kambosos Jr. on June 14, 2025. Moments after knocking out the former unified lightweight champion Kambosos Jr. in the eighth round at Madison Square Garden in New York, Hitchins announced that he was now a free agent. The move caught his promoter, Eddie Hearn, by surprise. He’d hoped to re-sign him quietly.

Where the move backfired for Hitchins is in Turki Alalshikh’s response afterward, saying he wouldn’t fight in any events unless he were with Hearn’s Matchroom company. Hitchins had followed the same move that Edgar Berlanga had done by leaving Hearn after he’d set him up for a big payday, and Turki allowed him to headline on his July 12th event at Queens against Hamzah Sheeraz. That same strategy didn’t work for Hitchins, who is now up the creek.