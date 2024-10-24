Tank vs. Roach To Be Delayed?

Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis vs. Lamont Roach reportedly could be postponed until 2025 instead of the scheduled December 14th date.

Boxing insider Dan Rafael reports that he’s hearing that there’s a “good chance” it won’t happen on December 14h due to venue problems. He says he hears it’s “50-50” that it still occurs on that date, but it could be moved to 2025.

Rafael says there haven’t been any press conferences or press releases to announce the Tank vs. Roach fight because “everything is on hold” because of the venue, the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. He’s hearing there aren’t any problems with the fighters’ deals; it’s more about the venue.

Will Tank-Roach Be Canceled?

Fans would be overjoyed if the Tank-Roach fight were canceled entirely because it’s seen as an unexciting mismatch. PBC would be doing the world a solid if they canceled this abomination entirely and started from scratch, picking out a highly-ranked lightweight to challenge Gervonta for his WBA belt rather than using the feather-fisted 130-pounder Roach.

WBA lightweight champion Tank Davis (30-0, 28 KOs) is a huge puncher and will likely make easy work of the pure boxer Roach. Roach’s offensive armament does not contain anything to hold the 29-year-old Tank off or make him think twice about going on the attack.

Tank’s excuse for choosing to fight super featherweight Roach is that it’s a regional fight in that part of the East Coast, so the fans in that area would be interested in watching it. However, the fight was supposed to be staged in Houston, Texas.

It’s not like Tank’s fans from Baltimore, Maryland, or Roach’s followers from Washington, D.C., will want to travel to Texas to see this fight. If this is all about PPV buys, it’s not worth it.

The rest of the U.S. won’t want to pay to watch this mismatch. Roach is not well known to fans, and the ones who do know of him saw him get beaten by Jamel Herring.