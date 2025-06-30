Lamont Roach Warns Tank Davis to Ditch the Grease or Face Humiliation in Round Two

Lamont Roach Jr. rolled into Fanatics Fest in NYC with one thing on his mind: make Gervonta Davis sweat. The 25-1-1 contender didn’t hold back when TMZ Sports asked about the long-rumored rematch. His blunt advice? “Lay off the grease, Tank, so you actually feel my jab.” Short. Sweet. Savage.

Their first fight ended in a majority draw that left fans fuming. Tank took an unexpected knee in round four after Roach cracked him clean. No knockdown called. No points docked. And Davis kept his title—much to everyone’s disbelief. Now whispers point to an August 16 rematch. Davis hasn’t signed yet. But Roach is already sharpening his blades.

Roach cracked a grin before dropping the real truth bomb: “He’s not scared of me as a man. He’s scared to get embarrassed.” Think Tank wants another dose of that? Roach’s tone was cold. His confidence, boiling. He’s convinced Davis fears a public beat-down more than any opponent.

Roach’s No-Pomade Battle Plan

Step one: pressure from the bell. Roach’s eyes lit up as he described the blueprint—pin Tank on the ropes, unleash volume, and expose every hair-grease slip-up. He’s mapped out Davis’s footwork and defense. The goal? Turn that draw into a definitive win. No mercy. No fancy footwork. Just hard shots and harsher mockery.