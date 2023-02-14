Takuma Inoue Will Face Liborio Solis on April 8

From One Inoue To Another Inoue? “Monster’s” Bro Takuma Inoue Will Face Liborio Solis For Vacated WBA Bantam Belt

It could prove to be a case of keeping it in the family this coming April 8 in Tokyo, Japan. As fight fans know, “Monster” Naoya Inoue recently vacated the four world bantamweight titles he had historically scooped up, this to launch a fresh campaign, this one up at 122 pounds. This move leaves the 118 pound titles up for grabs and, Inoue’s brother, Takuma Inoue, will face Liborio Solis of Venezuela, with the vacant WBA belt on the line.

This could prove to be an exciting fight. Inoue, 17-1(4) is nothing like the ferocious puncher his older brother is, but he is a good technician and he has real fighting heart. The sole loss on the record of the 27 year old was put there by Nordine Oubaali, who decisioned him back in November of 2019 in a fight that contested the WBC bantamweight title (this was the same night “Monster” Inoue went to war with Nonito Donaire).

Since then, the younger Inoue has reeled off four straight wins and he is coming off a rare stoppage win, this over Jake Bornea. Solis, a veteran of the ring who is now 40 years of age and has been plying his trade since way back in 2000, has a ton of experience having been in there with big names and fine fighters such as Rafael Concepcion, Jamie McDonnell, Guillermo Rigondeaux, and others. Solis has also previously ruled at super flyweight, while he has made numerous attempts to win a bantamweight title. The Inoue fight will mark Solis’ eighth world title fight.

We should see some good skills on display in this one, a fight that seems a dead-cert for going the distance. Solis has boxed in Japan before, while a number of his fights took place in Mexico and Panama, having to travel shouldn’t phase him at all. Still, it seems Inoue holds some big advantages here, his youth and the fact that he will be fighting at home being the two obvious ones.

Inoue is the pick here, via close decision. That WBA belt WILL stay in the Inoue family.



