Junto Nakatani Agrees To Fight Takuma Inoue In 118 Pound Unification Fight......Then Face “The Monster” At 122

It seems we could be one big step, one huge step, closer to seeing the biggest fight in Japanese boxing history come to fruition. Four-weight king Naoya Inoue, for many the best fighter in the sport today pound-for-pound, against Junto Nakatani, who has already conquered three weight divisions, next year. In short, everyone wants to see this fight, and plenty of fans feel it is a tough fight to pick, as great as “Monster” Inoue is.

Inoue spoke about what his countryman Nakatani has to do in order to get the fight with him, and that gets past get through, his brother, Takuma Inoue, who currently holds the WBA bantamweight title:

“Before he moves up [in weight] to fight me, he will have to fight my brother Takuma,” the 28-0(25) Inoue said of Nakatani. “That’s not easy because Takuma will be a very tough opponent and a think wall for Nakatani.”

And now, as per a tweet from Michael Benson, Nakatani, 28-0(21) has agreed to get it on with Takuma Inoue, with his plan being to defeat him and then fight “Monster” Inoue next year some time.

“Junto Nakatani has welcomed Naoya Inoue’s challenge to first fight his brother Takuma Inoue in a WBA & WBC bantamweight world title unification fight, then move up and fight him for the undisputed WBA, WBC, IBF & WBO super bantamweight world titles,” Benson’s tweet reads.

This is great news, and again, it brings us a big step closer to seeing the all-Japanese super fight. First, though, southpaw Nakatani must come through his October 14 fight with Tasana Salapat, who is quite incredible 76-1, while Takuma Inoue has to win his next fight, set for the day before on the Japanese festival card, Inoue, 20-1(5) to defend against Seiya Tsutsumi, 11-0-2.

While “Monster” Inoue will likely fight Sam Goodman next, in December. But assuming things fall into place the right way, as in Nakatani beats Takuma Inoue and Naoya Inoue remains unbeaten (and he will be a huge favourite over Goodman, no doubt), we could then get Inoue Vs. Nakatani sometime in 2025.

And it would/will be massive. Two superb technicians, both feeling they are the best, matching skills, wits, power, heart, and desire, likely in front of a monster crowd at a cavernous arena in Japan!

Inoue has been thrilling us for years, and he is, for many, the ‘perfect fighter.’ Nakatani, now on some P-4-P lists himself, has shown zero flaws as he has gone about his business inside the squared circle. Inoue has never fought anyone quite like Nakatani, but Nakatani has never faced anyone quite as super-special as Inoue.

Can YOU possibly pick a winner between these two modern greats?