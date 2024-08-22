Huge World Title Action To Take Place In Japan Over Two Days In October

The sport of boxing is absolutely buzzing right now in Japan, with little giants such as Naoya Inoue, Junto Nakatani, Kensiro Teraji and others all regularly featuring in excitement-filled, quite beautiful to watch fights.

Japan has hosted some huge, stacked cards as a result, with most of the action taking place in Tokyo. But the biggest extravaganza might be just around the corner. As Ring.TV.com reports, no less than seven title fights will be fought on two days, October 13 – 14, the venue to be the legendary Ariake Arena in Tokyo.

“Monster” Inoue, Japan’s most famous active fighter, and perhaps the county’s greatest, will not be in action (Inoue as we know fights on September 3, against huge underdog TJ Doheny) – but “the other Inoue ” will be fighting.

The full card will consist of:

Takuma Inoue defending his WBA bantamweight title against Seiya Tsutsumi.

Junto Nakatani will defend his WBC bantamweight belt against Petch CP Freshmart.

Kensiro Teraji will fight Christopher Rosales for the vacant WBC flyweight title.

Kosei Tanaka will defend his WBO junior bantamweight title against Phumelele Cafu.

WBC flyweight champ Anthony Olascuaga will meet Johnathan Gonzalez.

WBA flyweight champ Seigo Yuri Akui will fight Thananchai Charanphuk.

And finally, Shokichi Iwata and Jairo Noriega will get it on for the vacant WBO junior flyweight title.

Phew.

We’ve seen some stacked cards recently, plenty of them taking place in Saudi Arabia. But this Japanese blockbuster of a two-day marathon card will have something for absolutely everyone. Imagine the blend of skill, power, sheer class, and back-and-forth action that will be witnessed here.

Now, who will leave Japan with a world title, and who will remain in Japan with a world title strapped around their waist in the middle of October???