Superhuman? Mike Tyson Says He’s “Just A Different Species Of Human Being”

Mike Tyson got off some great lines when hyping up his upcoming (already postponed once) fight with Jake Paul when speaking with Fox 4. Tyson, who has heard plenty of criticism regarding his attempting to box at age 58, has shot down any negativity along these lines. Tyson said in the new interview that all the training he has done and is doing is not something a normal human being can manage.

He says the hard training has transformed Tyson, who is almost 60, into a person unlike any other his age.

“Other people my age haven’t been training as long as me, been as consistent as me, and I’m just a different species of human being,” Tyson said. “[Training] is not much different. I just need more massages than normal.”

Tyson – who some fans feel will obliterate Paul, while others feel the fresher, far younger Paul will move early and tire Tyson out before coming on to land his own hurt – says he wants Paul to avoid “running like a thief” and stand and trade punches with him in the fight that will take place at The AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on November 15th.

“I think he should try it,” Tyson said regarding Paul slugging it out with him. “He’s a younger man. He should be able to handle punches from an old, withering man like me. My intention is to hurt this young man.”

So, we have Tyson taking us back to his prime years when he aimed to land shots with “bad intentions. ” We have Tyson telling us he’s “a different species of human being,” and yet we also have Tyson referring to himself as an “old withering man.”

Add it all up, and Tyson has made us remember all over again what a fascinating person he is. Tyson is doing his part to sell this fight, that’s for sure. Judging by the various fan comments on the various boxing sites, the former heavyweight king will enjoy the lion’s share of the cheers on the night of the fight – by far.

Tyson is in fantastic shape for a man his age, and he may still have enough left to wipe Paul out quickly. The big question is, what if the fight goes a few rounds? Will Tyson gas out and be vulnerable to the shots coming his way? Tyson says he intends to hurt Paul, but will he be the fighter who gets hurt on the night? And if so, if Tyson does take a beating, will the sport as a whole be left hurting?