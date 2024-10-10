Stephen Fulton – Brandon Figueroa II To Go Down On December 14th

Former WBC and WBO super bantamweight champ Stephen Fulton is not going to sit on his position as WBA mandatory challenger at featherweight. With a fight against reigning WBA featherweight champ Nick Ball being talked about, Fulton will instead risk things by taking on Brandon Figueroa in a rematch, this at 126 pounds, the date December 14th.

These two met three years ago, in a 122 pound unification fight that proved to be a great action fight as well as a very close one on the cards, a majority decision at the end of 12 exciting rounds. Fulton retained his WBO belt in the Figueroa fight, and he took Figueroa’s WBC title. Figueroa was adamant he was robbed, and now the two will do it again.

Fulton, 22-1(8), has won one fight since being stopped by Japanese superstar Naoya Inoue in their 122-pound unification clash, with the Philly man having survived a knockdown to decision Carlos Castro last month. Figueroa, 25-1-1(19) also holds a win over Castro, his win a stoppage win, and the Texan has won three on the spin since dropping that razor-thin decision to Fulton in November of 2021.

If the rematch is as good, or as close to as good as the first fight between Fulton and Figueroa, fans will be more than happy. But how much has Fulton got left after that nasty loss at the hands of “The Monster?” Certainly, against Castro, Fulton looked every inch his 30 years of age. Figueroa, who feels he is an unbeaten fighter, only not on paper, is the younger man here, by three years. And maybe Figueroa has more left and is the fresher man of the two.

Again, Fulton could have sat on his WBA mandatory position, yet he is instead staying active and is taking a dangerous fight. As per the report from ESPN.com, this return fight will take place in the Gervonta Davis-Lamont Roach card in Houston. It could well be that the rematch is far better than the main event, this a fight that, being totally honest, not too many fans are especially bothered about seeing.

Will it be a repeat or revenge when Fulton and Figueroa rumble a second time?