Fulton vs. Figueroa: Stephen Fulton Ready to Prove Doubters Wrong!

Stephen Fulton Jr. feels that WBC featherweight champion Brandon Figueroa is “overlooking” and underestimating him going into their rematch this Saturday, February 1st, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, live on Prime Video.

Fulton, 30, says he’s changed his fighting style with trainer Derek ‘Bozy’ Ennis, but it’s hard to imagine him being more willing to go to with Figueroa Jr. The Philadelphia native’s punch resistance, or lack thereof, could result in him getting knocked out by Figueora.

The former WBC and WBO super bantamweight champion Fulton (22-1, 8 KOs) doesn’t say why he believes Figueroa (24-1-1, 19 KOs) is “underestimating” him. It’s not just Figueroa that is dismissing Fulton’s chances. Fans are, too, as his popularity has dropped off due to his back-to-back poor performances.

His knockout loss to Naoya Inoue in 2023 and his last fight against Carlos Castro. He was dropped in that fight and narrowly won a 10-round split decision. Some felt Fulton should have lost that fight.

Figueroa vs. Fulton Jr. will be shown live on PBC on Prime Video PPV this Saturday night.

Determined to Win

“Utilize my jab, make adjustments as necessary, listen to my corner, and fight my fight,” said Stephen Fulton Jr. to Fighthype about what he must do to defeat Brandon Figueroa on Saturday night. “A little more calculated, use good shot selection, and know when to pick it up. “I know he’s coming, and is going to be a workhorse, and I’m prepared for that,” said Fulton to Sean Zittel about Figueroa. “I feel like I’m being overlooked and underestimated [by Figueroa]. I’m getting all my energy and all my confidence coming from myself. “I’m just worried about getting this job done. I’m not worried about what’s coming next. A lot of people ask me that. ‘If you win this fight, what are you doing next? Could you face this person?’ I don’t care about none of that. All I can about is winning. None of that matters. None of that is going to happen unless I get the job done.

Fulton sounds like he knows what he’s up against needing to deal with Figueroa’s pressure, and he will have to stay on the move like he did last time he fought him four years ago to win. He edged the then 24-year-old Figueroa, but it will be harder now because he’s now in the zenith of his career. In contrast, Fulton Jr. isn’t the same fighter he was back then.

Naoya Inoue knocked Fulton out in the eighth round on July 25, 2023, and that defeat took a lot out of him. He was dropped in the fifth round by the unheralded Carlos Castro last September and had to push hard in a late surge to win a 10-round split decision. That fight showed that Fulton no longer has the chin to stand and trade with his opponents. His knockout loss to Naoya did something to him.

Fulton’s Mindset

“I’m just living in the moment. I feel you have to mentally prepare yourself for your body to endure certain punches, even if you don’t intend to get hit with them,” said Fulton. “That’s what I do. I prepare myself, my body, and my mind if I have to go there, to be ready.”

If Fulton wins this fight, he’s going to need to be more willing to trade with Figueroa because the judges aren’t going to give him the decision if he’s pulling back and moving to evade the pressure all night. That style could get Fulton booed, and that would look bad.

“I’m doing the right thing. I’m not drained right now. Of course, my mouth is dry because it’s Vegas. I’m not drained or anything. I feel good. It will depend on who will take off and keep that momentum. It’ll feel amazing,” said Fulton when asked how it’ll feel to capture the WBC 126-lb belt from Figueroa.