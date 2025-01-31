Picks For Saturday’s Fights: Benavidez-Morrell, Figueroa-Fulton, Cruz-Fierro

You know the saying, ‘everyone’s got one.’ An opinion, that is. And with tomorrow night’s potentially – in fact, so many would say, guaranteed explosive card – at the T-Mobile in Las Vegas now just hours away, here are my picks for what I think, maybe, will happen.

The big one, the expected war, will come when unbeaten 175 pounders David Benavidez and David Morrell rumble. This one, whoever wins, WILL be special. And brutal. And savage.

And guess what? There will be no winner (aside from us fans). Prediction: a 12 round draw. And of course, a demanded rematch will have to happen.

Stephen Fulton, who is going up to featherweight to challenge Brandon Figueroa for his WBC belt, knows he holds a win over Figueroa, this from 2021 when the two met in what turned out to be a great super-bantamweight unification showdown. But will it be repeat or revenge when these two fight at what will be the new weight for former 122 pound champ Fulton? Prediction: Figueroa makes amends by getting the late-rounds stoppage win on Saturday night.

The all-Mexican battle between Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz and Angel Fierro could turn out to be THE fight of the night. Every single time two Mexican warriors collide, some bad things happen; or should I say, some great and often brutal fistic action happens. Neither man has ever been stopped, and guess what? This stat won’t change tomorrow when the two 140 pounders get it on. Prediction: we will see a great action fight, but this one will also be all-even at the end. Yes, the second draw of the night.

But for certain, who the heck knows?

Picks: Benavidez-Morrell draw

Cruz-Fierro draw.

Figueroa late stoppage win over Fulton.

As far as tomorrow’s card goes, who do YOU like and how???

Don’t be an after-timer – make your bold fight predictions right, and make ’em right, NOW.