Srisaket Sor Rungvisai-Roman Gonzalez: a fight so great there has to be a rematch

Unlike the Gennady Golovkin-Danny Jacobs main event, the super-flyweight clash between Srisaket Sor Rungvisai and Roman Gonzalez was an absolute classic. Also a huge upset – one that saw “Chocolatito” lose his unbeaten record and with it a chance of breaking the immortal Rocky Marciano’s 49-0 ledger – the chief supporting fight had everything.

Blood (lots of it!) a shocking knockdown, ferocious back and forth trading and plenty of heart and raw courage. This one was special and both men covered themselves in glory. It was desperately close and the 12 round decision that went the underdog’s way could easily have gone to Gonzalez or been scored a draw. The fight was so close, and so good, a return is a natural.





And Gonzalez, who was much the smaller man, called for a rematch straight away. Gonzalez, now 46-1(38), hit Rungvisai with everything but was simply unable to budge the ferociously determined southpaw who is now 42-4-1(38). Now a two-time champ, Rungvisai gave his all last night, proving himself to be a great body puncher and a tough warrior.

In light of how much stronger and sturdier Rungvisai was at the weight, a weight that might be too high for Gonzalez, it’s tough to see the Nicaraguan turning the tables in a return. We can likely expect another thrilling, nip-and-tuck battle though. Gonzalez is rarely in a dull fight and even though he lost his perfect record, his fan appeal will not in any way be diminished.

It will be interesting to see how Gonzalez’ loss shakes up the current pound-for-pound lists; Gonzalez previously being ranked at No.1 in the opinion of many. With Golovkin hardly looking sensational in his win over Jacobs, it’s hard to make a case for GGG being the new No.1.

We really did get a hugely eventful night of boxing last night. The highlight, though, was certainly the Rungvisai-Gonzalez war. A rematch could be big, this time headlining the card it appears on. Who wouldn’t want to see it?

Already, the month of March has given us some genuine thrills and spills; what with Tony Bellew’s huge upset win over David Haye, David Lemieux’s chilling KO of Curtis Stevens, and now last night’s barnburner.