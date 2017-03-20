2015 Ring Magazine Trainer of the Year Joe Gallagher says Gary Lockett would rather be in Liam Smith’s corner if his mouth-watering showdown with undefeated British Champion Liam Williams descends into a war.

Former WBO Super-Welterweight Champion Smith and rising Welsh star Williams clash in one of the most eagerly-anticipated domestic dustups in recent times at the Manchester Arena on Saturday 8th April, live on BT Sport and BoxNation.





Liverpool’s Smith might have conceded his World Title strap and unbeaten tag to Mexican megastar ‘Canelo’ Alvarez in Texas last September, but his coach insists that ‘Beefy’ is still frothing to re-assert his domestic dominance at 154lbs.

“Gary was a good fighter as an amateur and a good fighter as a pro,” said Gallagher. “He’s a great young coach and is hungry for success. He is willing to learn and wanting to learn. I don’t see it as a rivalry between us.

“If they think they are going to be able to beat Liam Smith and become a Canelo Alvarez overnight – that isn’t going to happen. If they think Liam Smith is damaged goods and is unmotivated after a big pay day – they couldn’t be more wrong.

“We’ve got two fighters. I’m sure he’s very confident in Liam Williams – I’m very confident in Liam Smith. But I know deep down if we’re going into a war, Lockett would rather be in Smith’s corner than Williams’.”

Smith vs. Williams is part of an unmissable evening of action on April 8th; local hero Terry Flanagan makes the fifth defence of his WBO World Lightweight crown against dangerous Russian Petr Petrov; double Olympic Gold Medallist and women’s boxing icon Nicola Adams OBE fights for the first time as a professional and former Team GB Heavyweight monster Daniel Dubois makes his highly-anticipated professional debut.

Tickets for April 8 priced £50, £70, £100, £150, £200, £300 and VIP £500 are available from eventim at www.eventim.co.uk and 0844 249 1000 and the Manchester Arena at www.manchester-arena.com and 0844 847 8000.

Liam Smith: “This Is Not A 50-50 Fight!”

Former WBO Super-Welterweight boss Liam Smith says his mouth-watering matchup with undefeated British Champion Liam Williams is far from a 50-50 fight. Smith and Williams lock horns at the Manchester Arena on Saturday 8th April, live on BT Sport and BoxNation.

The bookmakers are struggling to split the pair. Most bookies price ‘Beefy’ as the 5/6 favourite, with Williams only marginally longer at even-money. The shortest odds available on Smith are 8/11, with 11/10 on offer for a Williams win, a price that will surely tempt plenty of the Clydach Vale faithful.

Scouse warrior Smith is determined to prove his doubters wrong.

“A lot of people are going to look silly when this fight is over,” said Smith. “I’m confident on my behalf that this is not a 50-50 fight.

“I’m doing everything that I have always done – I haven’t changed a thing. Liam and his team have changed everything. Everything they are doing is new to them, don’t be surprised if they leave it all in the gym.

“I think they are panicking because they know they are in a fight. They are trying to cover everything. I saw he was doing 18 rounds over two days around six or seven weeks out from the fight. That isn’t what Liam and Gary Lockett are usually like.

“After the fight everyone will see why I should have been the clear favourite. Believe me, I’m going to beat Liam Williams.”

Turbo Backs Smith To Outpoint Williams

Unbeaten WBO Lightweight Champion of the World Terry Flanagan is backing Liverpool’s Liam Smith to outpoint bitter rival Liam Williams when they clash at the Manchester Arena on Saturday 8th April, live on BT Sport and BoxNation.

Flanagan makes the fifth defence of his crown against chiselled Russian Petr Petrov and is promising no slip-ups against the WBO no.2 ranked contender. The Manchester star admits he will be keeping an eye on Smith and William’s mouthwatering showdown before taking to the ring himself.

“It’s gonna be a great fight to get ‘em warmed up for my main event!” said Flanagan.”Liam Smith is a slight favourite going into the fight.

“His shot selection is probably the best of any boxer in Britain. He’s very good at everything he does. ‘Canelo’ just happened to be another level above him. Alvarez is pound-for-pound, ain’t he?

“Williams is tough, strong and can bang you out with either hand but if you’re forcing me to put a pound on it, I’ll go with Smith on points.”

