Spencer Oliver Is Certain: If Dubois Shocks Usyk, Fury Will Return To Challenge “Dynamite”

Dubois vs. Usyk: Will a British takeover of the heavyweight division spark on July 19?

Everyone will be watching to see what happens when Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois clash in their massive return fight, this on July 19 at Wembley. And it’s not just the fans who will be tuning in with great interest. Fighters, along with their respective promoters, will also be watching, knowing that the outcome of this fight will have a huge impact on where the heavyweight division will go over the coming months.

For if Usyk wins, he may have one final fight (possibly against Jake Paul!) and then retire. But if Dubois wins…….All manner of possibilities could open up. And one of these possibilities is a Tyson Fury return to challenge Dubois who, with a win over Usyk, would hold all four world heavyweight titles. The chance to come back and fight his fellow Brit would be too much for Fury to resist, says Talk Sport’s Spencer Oliver.

Will Fury rise from the couch to chase four belts?

“Let’s throw this into the mix: let’s say Daniel Dubois goes and beats Oleksandr Usyk on July 19 – then what does Fury do?” Oliver asked. “Because, all of a sudden, you have this new kid, Daniel Dubois, who’s put himself in the conversation. Surely, that’s enough temptation for Fury to come out.”

What Oliver says sure makes sense. Fury, if he saw Dubois edge Usyk in a tough, hard fight, would very possibly feel the urge to come back, believing in full that his skills would be too much for Dubois. Fury cannot beat Usyk, as his two failed attempts to try and do so told us, but styles make fights, and maybe Fury, at age 36, and reportedly in the gym every day since announcing his fifth, sixth, or seventh retirement, whatever it was, could indeed come back and take Dubois to school.

What if Dubois wins? Chaos. That’s what.

Again, everyone will be watching to see what happens on the night of July 19. But if Dubois manages to pull it off it would absolutely shake up the division. Fury might not be the only fighter wanting a piece of Dubois and his four world titles, though. Might Usyk, his pride stung, rematch Dubois should he lose to him? And might Anthony Joshua call for a rematch with a victorious Dubois? Really, the possibilities could be endless. But the big question here is, can Dubois defeat Usyk?