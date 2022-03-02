WATCH LIVE: Errol Spence Jr. Vs. Yordenis Ugas Kickoff Press Conference

SHOWTIME Sports will provide live streaming coverage of Wednesday’s kickoff press conference featuring WBC and IBF world champion Errol “The Truth” Spence Jr. and WBA world champion Yordenis Ugas ahead of their welterweight title unification clash set for Saturday, April 16 live on SHOWTIME PPV from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The press conference takes place at AT&T Stadium and also features Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones, SHOWTIME Sports President Stephen Espinoza and TGB Promotions President Tom Brown. The press conference is hosted by SHOWTIME Boxing’s Brian Custer and will stream live on the SHOWTIME Sports YouTube channel

Unbeaten WBC and IBF Welterweight World Champion Errol “The Truth” Spence Jr. and WBA Welterweight World Champion Yordenis Ugas will square off in a welterweight championship unification showdown on Saturday, April 16 from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas headlining a Premier Boxing Champions event.

Tickets for the live event can be purchased at SeatGeek.com, the Official Ticketing Provider of AT&T Stadium.

The event is promoted by TGB Promotions and Man Down Promotions.

Spence-Ugas pits two of the best welterweight champions in the sport in a high-stakes unification match. Both men are coming off impressive victories over elite welterweights at the top class of the division. Spence defeated former champions Danny Garcia and Shawn Porter in his last two fights, while Ugas scored a thrilling upset victory over future Hall of Famer Manny Pacquiao.

Errol Spence Jr. Signs to Team Everlast

New York, NY – MARCH 1, 2022 – Everlast Worldwide the premier boxing and combat sports equipment manufacturer and perennial Choice of Champions, welcomes WBC & IBF Welterweight World Champion, Errol Spence Jr., officially back to Team Everlast.

Spence began his unbeaten world champion campaign in 2017 when he dropped and eventually stopped Kell Brook to win the IBF welterweight title after 11 rounds. In 2019, Errol picked up his second title when he defeated Shawn Porter for the WBC belt and unified status in what was arguably the fight of the year.

“Team Everlast has always been about adding the world’s most elite athletes. Errol is a rare talent who truly embodies the values of strength, dedication, individuality and authenticity we covet here at Everlast. We are honored to have him officially back as part of the Team Everlast family,” said Chris Zoller, Vice President of Marketing and Product Development for Everlast.

Errol has been with Team Everlast since 2018 and Everlast has been a necessary part of his training even since his amateur and Olympic days.

“I am happy to continue my career representing the Everlast brand. They have truly made me feel a part of the Everlast family. I appreciate their loyalty and patience over the years,” said Errol Spence Jr.

In signing a long-term partnership with the premier fight sports and fitness brand, Errol will train and fight exclusively in his favorite Everlast fight sports equipment and wear the new Greatness sportswear range. Battle-tested in one of the toughest athletic environments, Everlast products have been crafted over a hundred years to empower you on the road to greatness.

Adrian Clark, who has been integral in bringing Errol to Team Everlast says, “Errol becoming the face of Everlast is legendary. Both Everlast & Errol share a passion for being of service to different communities. We have some really cool things planned for the future.”

Errol becomes the latest to join Everlast’s existing stable of elite athletes, which includes champions like Deontay Wilder, Dustin Poirier, Josh Taylor and more. Together, the #TeamEverlast fighters seek to inspire the fight in us all on the journey to greatness.