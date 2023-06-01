Spence vs Crawford: Vacant Ring Magazine 147-lb title at stake on July 29

The prestigious Ring Magazine welterweight belt will be at stake for the Errol Spence Jr vs. Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford undisputed 147-lb championship on July 29th.

Spence-Crawford winner will hold all the major titles and will be seen as the #1 guy in the welterweight division.

Some would argue that the only belt that’s really important in that fight is the Ring Magazine title, as that’s the one that determines who is the best in the weight class.

The other four are just redundant. Ideally, this would be an excellent start for boxing to begin reducing the number of belts in each division to get down to just one, the Ring Magazine belt.

Whoever comes out the winner of the Spence vs. Crawford clash should do the right thing and stay around the welterweight division long enough to defend the undisputed championship against Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like that’s going to happen. Spence & Crawford has both said they plan on moving up to 154 straight away after they complete their two fights, which means Boots Ennis will be going after one of the titles instead of all five.

“That’s the best fight you can make in boxing. That’s the best fight you can make,” said Regis Prograis to Fight Hub TV, talking about the Errol Spence Jr vs. Terence Crawford match-up.

The vacant Ring Magazine welterweight belt will be on the line for Errol Spence vs Terence Crawford on July 29th, it's now been confirmed. pic.twitter.com/VDUuu64J7r — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) June 1, 2023

“I really I truly don’t know who’s going to win. One thing I could tell you is earlier; I was saying that it was all Spence before. Now

I’m like; I really don’t know who’s going to win because I feel like both of them [can win].

“I can see Errol just walking down, hitting him with the jab, beating him up to the body, and potentially hitting Crawford with some big shots and maybe stopping him.

“Then, on the same token, I can see Crawford boxing around and catching Errol with some stuff too, and switching and catching it with some stuff.

“So, it’s a big fight, and I really don’t know who’s going to win that fight. I know the reporters will say we all know, and then we’ll go behind your back and say this person going to win, but this one, I will tell you off the camera like I really don’t know who’s going to win this fight. I just cannot pick who was going to win this fight.

“His activity and how strong he is,” said Prograis about Spence. “He hits really hard and has a strong jab. He does walk people down with that right jab all the time, and he can box, and his activity is so high.

“Crawford, with him, he’s just a killer, and he’s really believing himself; he just doesn’t back down for nothing or nobody. That plays a factor, too,” said Prograis.