Gervonta Davis ordered to serve remainder of his 90-day home detention in jail

Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis has been ordered to serve the remainder of his 90-day house arrest in jail after he reportedly violated his house arrest.

It’s unclear how many days the Baltimore native Tank Davis will need to spend in jail. Assuming Gervonta has already done a month of his home detention, he should be out sometime in July as long as he doesn’t get in serious trouble while he’s in jail.

It obviously won’t be pleasant for the former Mayweather-promoted fighter. With Tank being a celebrity, he’ll likely be kept apart from the main population in jail.

Last month on May 5th, the 28-year-old Davis was sentenced to 90-day house arrest for his hit & run three years ago in November 2020. WBALTV11 broke the story of Tank being taken into custody.

On social media, some fans are having a field day, seemingly reveling in Gervonta’s misfortune. Many of them are mentioning that he’s supposed to be the “face of boxing,” and they see this as a bad look for a fighter holding that position.

Gervonta Davis taken into custody after violating house arrest https://t.co/umbkhiCWe9 — WBAL-TV 11 Baltimore (@wbaltv11) June 2, 2023

It’s unknown why Gervonta chose to violate his house arrest. Did he not know that law enforcement would find out? Was it so crucial that Gervonta felt it necessary to break the detention?

Whatever the case, he’ll likely learn from this experience, and if it happens again, he won’t be tempted to leave his house.

Hopefully, Tank doesn’t become a repeat offender and wind up returning to jail over and over again like a revolving door. If Tank becomes a habitual offender, he won’t get the full potential out of his career.

Davis is coming off a huge seventh round knockout victory over Ryan Garcia on April 22nd in a fight that reportedly sold over 1 million PPV buys on Showtime at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The fight was the biggest one of Tank Davis’ career, bringing him a lot of attention worldwide.

Fans have been eagerly waiting for Tank to announce his next fight, with many hoping he’d face undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney, Shakur Stevenson, or rematch Ryan Garcia.

It’s believed that Tank will fight a rematch with Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz when he does return to the ring because their fight in December 2021 was on of the toughest of his career.