Spence vs. Crawford in the works for November in Las Vegas

Errol ‘The Truth’ Spence Jr vs. Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford welterweight undisputed clash in the works for November in Las Vegas.

ESPN is reporting the Spence-Crawford undisputed 147-lb championship has “no real obstacles” blocking it from happening in November.

Of course, we’ve heard that the fight was close many times over the last few months, so you’ve got to take a wait & see approach to the Spence vs. Crawford match.

There’s no word yet on whether a rematch clause will be involved in the fight, but you’ve got to believe that’ll be a part of the deal. IBF/WBA/WBC welterweight champion Spence (28-0, 22 KOs) is viewed as the A-side over WBO belt-holder Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs).

Spence has the better wins on his resume and has been involved in the bigger fights throughout his 10-year professional career compared to the former Top Rank-promoted Crawford. The latter has fought many middle-of-road fighters since moving up to 147 in 2018.

“No real obstacles. I’m told it’s looking like November in Las Vegas,” said Mike Coppinger on Twitter. “These guys are on the two-yard line. I don’t see any way this fight doesn’t happen.

“Of course, this is boxing, and you never do know, but I fully expect Crawford vs. Spence in November in Las Vegas.”

Hopefully, the fight happens this year because there’s a logjam of contenders waiting for their title shots against Spence & Crawford, one of which is Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis.

With the way he’s coming on, Boots could take both of these aging champions next year. Spence – Crawford needs to get their fight over with this year and then move on. If not, Boots is ready to unseat both next year if they choose to stay at 147 to fight him.

“Me and Shawn Porter gave the blueprint in how to fight Crawford,” said Hank Lundy to YSM Sports Media. “Pressure is a mother f****. They say it’s a 50-50 fight, but what happens when a guy stays on your chest and forces you to fight like a dog 24/7?

“We know Crawford can rumble, and we know he likes range, but what happens when a person doesn’t get that range and a person is in your chest, making you have to fight, overexert yourself?

“We’ve seen Crawford get his second wind at range. What happens when you’re in close, and you’re rumbling, and you got to get that second wind, and you’re taking repeated shots?

“This guy [Spence] is a big guy like Crawford. I’m leaning towards Errol Spence. I got a lot of respect for Crawford, but I’m going with Errol Spence in this fight.

“The work rate, consistency, and the bigger man. Crawford [originally] came all the way up from 130. Spence is the bigger man. Spence has had the better opposition and the bigger fights,” said Lundy.