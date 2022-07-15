Gervonta Davis negotiations between immediately after Ryan Garcia beats Javier Fortuna

Ryan Garcia’s lawyer Lupe Valencia says negotiations for the Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis will begin immediately after King Ry knocks out Javier Fortuna this Saturday night at the Crypto Arena in Los Angeles, California.

Lupe believes the Tank vs. Ryan fight is the biggest one in boxing, and he will try and make it happen. Whether the fight can get made is another thing, fortunately.

Ryan’s promoter Oscar De La Hoya of Golden Boy Promotions, believes the main obstacle to getting the Tank-Garcia fight made is Al Haymon of PBC. Oscar says that Haymon blocks everything, and he could get in the way of this massive fight from getting made.

If the Gervonta vs. Ryan match can’t get made, De La Hoya will need to decide whether he wants to take his chances of putting a fight together between King Ry and undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney.

Ryan (22-0, 18 KOs) has had chances to fight Haney before as his mandatory challenger to his WBC title, but he’s surprisingly chosen to face him.

Some boxing fans believe that Ryan’s only focus is getting the big lottery payday against Gervonta in a fight that he has only a puncher’s chance of winning.

“All I can say is right after he [Ryan] knocks out Fortuna, the negotiations will begin,” said lawyer Lupe Valencia to Fighthype about negotiations between Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis.

“Realistically, that’s the fight that needs to happen. In my opinion, it’s the biggest fight in boxing, and we’re going to try and make it happen,” Valencia continued about the Tank vs. Ryan Garcia mega-fight.

“It’s the calm before the storm, basically. He’s calm, he’s focused, he’s ready, and he knows what he has to do,” said Oscar De La Hoya to ABN Sports Media about Ryan Garcia and his fight with Javier Fortuna.

“Yeah, that’s the fight that we’re going to go after, and I strongly feel that the only way this fight can happen is by the fans rallying behind Ryan and myself and beating the drum and making noise. Let’s make this fight [Tank Davis vs. Ryan Garcia] happen.

“If Mayweather is Gervonta Davis’ promoter, I strongly feel that fight can easily be made because Mayweather is a guy that fights the best, is the best, and who wants to see his fighters fight the best.

“This is an opportunity to make this fight happen and show the fans that we love the sport, and we really want to make this fight happen. But there’s Al Haymon [of PBC], who blocks everything. That’s the problem.

“So, I urge all fans, let’s rally behind this and let’s make this fight happen because it’s not coming from us, believe me. It’s not coming from Mayweather.

“It’s not coming from Gervonta Davis, and it’s not coming from Ryan. It’s coming from Al Haymon, who would do anything to block any fight.

“I think Ryan Garcia has that ‘it factor,’ and not many people have that it factor. All he has to do is prove it on Saturday night. I think Ryan is really focused on getting that knockout victory and impressing.

“He’s putting a lot of pressure on himself, but I strongly feel he knows how to handle it, especially with what he went through with his mental health issues.

“I think he’s more focused than ever. The confidence comes from that and the hard work. He’s a very disciplined fighter. I think a lot of people don’t realize how hard he works.

“So, I think the confidence is going to be a big factor and maybe allow him to get that knockout and coom out guns blazing,” said De La Hoya.