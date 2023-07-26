Spence on Crawford: “I’ll definitely be victorious”

Errol ‘The Truth’ Spence Jr. is guaranteeing a victory over Terence Crawford on Saturday night in a similar way as the then-young New York Jets quarterback Joe Namath guaranteed a win over the Baltimore Colts in Superbowl III.

Like Namath, Spence is sure in his mind that he’ll wear down the still-untested former Top Rank fighter Crawford and force him or his trainer Brian ‘BoMac’ McIntyre to surrender or signal to the referee to save them from the punishment that Errol is dishing out.

With there being the option for a rematch, it’s in Crawford’s best interest not to take too much punishment if it looks like he has no chance of winning against the younger, stronger & bigger Spence.

Errol guarantees victory over Crawford

“I’ll definitely be victorious. I don’t know how it’s going to go. It’s going to be a knockout, or I’ll press him out, or I’ll box him. Whatever it takes to win, I’m going to do that, and I’m going to win the fight,” said Errol Spence Jr to Premier Boxing Champions on his prediction for Saturday night against Terence Crawford.

It won’t be a big deal if Crawford loses to Spence on Saturday because Terence can use the rematch clause to force a second fight later this year, be it at 147 or 154. It’ll be up to Spence to dictate which weight the rematch will be conducted at.

The way that Crawford has seemed so irritable & highly defensive during interviews and the press conferences in the build-up to the Spencee fight, he’s showing classic signs of worry & insecurity about his chances of success.

Crawford likely suspects that he’s over his head here, ill-prepared in terms of prior experience, and heading toward a near-certain defeat.

On paper, it’s an enormous step up in class for Crawford to go up against Spence, as the best guy that Terence has fought during his career came nine years ago against past his prime Yuriorkis Gamboa in 2014.

At 147, the only decent name Crawford has fought was Shawn Porter, and he was totally washed up. That was still a very hard fight for Crawford, which showed that he’s not quite an elite-level welterweight.

IBF, WBA & WBC welterweight champion Spence (28-0, 22 KOs) feels he’s going to wear down the aging 36-year-old WBO champ Crawford (39-0, 30 KOs) and press him out or beat him by a decision in their headliner on Showtime PPV this Saturday night on July 29th.

The Spence-Crawford event begins at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.