Terence Crawford says he’ll beat Errol Spence by “being myself” on Saturday

Terence Crawford says he’s heading for a sure-thing victory over Errrol Spence Jr on Saturday night after successfully weighing in at 146.8 lbs on Friday.

Crawford wasn’t giving any hints after the weigh-in about what he plans on doing to defeat Spence, but it’s likely the same things we saw from him in his recent fights with David Avanesyan & Shawn Porter.

We’ll see a lot of jabs from Crawford and him hitting Spence on the way in before grabbing him in a clinch to prevent him from getting his shots off. That’s pretty much all Crawford does nowadays, and it’s been effective against the level of opposition he’s been facing.

WBO welterweight champion Crawford (39-0, 30 KOs) does not doubt in his mind that he’ll have his hand raised at the end of the fight on Saturday night, making him a two-division world champion. The 36-year-old Crawford would be the first male to achieve that feat.

If Crawford loses the fight, he can use the rematch clause in the contract to force IBF, WBA & WBC welterweight champion Spence (28-0, 22 KOs) to face him again.

Errol would prefer to move on because his goal is to become a two-division undisputed champion, and he doesn’t like the idea of going backward to face a guy he just beat.

Spence has already sacrificed a year of his career negotiating the fight with Crawford, who made it tough with his hard bargaining.

Ariel Helwani: “What did you say to Errol up there?” during today’s weigh-in between Errol Spence Jr & Terence Crawford for Saturday night.

Terence Crawford: “Nothing. We’re about to make history. The better man is going to win tomorrow.”

Helwani: “I feel like we’re in Omaha right now with the applause that you got. How great is all this?”

Crawford: “My city loves me, and I love my city. I appreciate each and every one of them that came out to support me. I appreciate everyone that is supporting this event.

“Not only for myself but for Errol Spence, too, because this is what us high-class fighters deserve. We both put our lives on the line to entertain each and every one of y’all, and it’s only right that you come out and how support.”

Helwani: “If you win tomorrow night, you become the first undisputed champion in the four-belt era at 147, and you also become the first male boxer to become undisputed champion in two weight divisions. How much does that mean to you to be the first to do that?”

Crawford: “When I become the undisputed champion in two weight classes, it’s going to be great.”

Helwani: “Final thing. How do you win on Saturday?”

Crawford: “Just being myself.”