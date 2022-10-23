Sons Of Legends Gerald McClellan Jr, Kenzie Morrison Upset In Kansas City

An interesting fight card took place last night in Kansas City, Kansas. Dubbed “Sons of Legends,” the card featured five sons of former champions in action – Kenzie Morrison (son of course of Tommy Morrison), Gerald McClellan Jr (son of course of The G-Man), Alcibiade Duran (son of Roberto Duran), Jose Luis Castillo Jr (son of the man who unofficially defeated Floyd Mayweather!), and Steve Cunningham Jr (son of the former cruiserweight champ).

And it wasn’t easy work for the Sons of Legends. Not by a long stretch.

In the main event, Robert Simms upset Morrison, taking an eight round unanimous decision in a fight that had been lowered from ten rounds for some reason. 38 year old Simms of Saginaw, who has been a pro since 2015, outboxed the aggressive Morrison, his jab serving him well. Morrison landed some good shots but Simms, who was not in the best of condition, showed a good chin. Scores were 78-74, 78-74, 78-74. Simms, who has only ever been defeated via close, debatable decision during his career, is now 12-3-1(3) and he is the new USNBC heavyweight titlist. Morrison loses for the first time in going 20-1-2(18). The local hero was coming off a good KO win over fellow Son of a Legend, Hasim Rahman Jr.

Fighting at light-heavyweight, McClellan Jr dropped a four round decision to fellow unbeaten Yavontae Christopher. Christopher pushed the action and he was the busier fighter throughout. Scores were 40-36, 40-36 and 39-37, all for Christopher, who is now 3-0(2). McClellan Jr falls to 2-1(1).

Duran, fighting at welterweight, also lost via UD. Jake Robinson dominated Duran and then also got himself a stoppage in the final round. Scores were 60-54, 59-55, 59-55. Robinson is now 6-2-1(3), while Duran falls to 9-3(7).

Castillo Jr and, in his pro debut, Cunningham Jr, both managed wins. Castillo, boxing at featherweight, took out James Roach in the first round, dropping him twice for a stoppage at 2:11. Castillo is now 25-3(19). Roach is now 6-6(5).

Cunningham Jr ran right at his opponent Andre Scott, taking him out in a mere flash at :16 seconds. Cunningham, a 140 pounder, gave his opponent no chance to get into what was also his very first pro bout.

All in all an entertaining card. If not a great night for three “Sons of Legends.” Nobody ever said it was easy following in the footsteps of a great fighting dad!