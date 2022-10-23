Jaron Ennis’ team submits request for IBF to order Errol Spence match

Derek Bozy Ennis says they’ve already. submitted a request to the IBF for them to order IBF welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr to defend against his mandatory challenger Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis next.

If Spence doesn’t defend against Boots, he’ll be stripped of his IBF title, according to Bozy Ennis. His IBF defense is overdue.

Spence (28-0, 22 KOs) is now without an opponent after Terence Crawford chose to give up negotiations with him to take a tune-up fight against David Avanesyan on December 10th.

According to Boots Ennis’ dad, Bozy, Spence hasn’t defended his IBF in ages against his mandatory. They want the International Boxing Federation to order the fight if Errol doesn’t take the step to fight him on his own.

Given the huge risk involved for Spence against Boots (29-0, 27 KOs), he will likely not take that fight. We saw the guy that Crawford chose. He could have picked Boots Ennis himself but opted for an easier fight on paper against Avanesyan.

It’s difficult to predict what Spence’s next move will be because he’s talked of wanting to move up to 154. But with the money Spence can make at 147, he’ll likely continue to stick it out.

“Jaron Ennis’ team has submitted a request to the IBF to order a mandatory match against Errol Spence,” said @Julianisjulius.

“What’s going to happen is they’ll probably strip Spence with the IBF,” said Bozy Ennis to YSM Sports Media. “If he don’t defend that title because he’s been out too long for that s**t. We’ve sent the petition in already.”

“They’re going to do the same thing that Crawford just did,” said Coach L, Lawrence Smalls.

“The only difference with that is Boots is the mandatory,” said Bozy Ennis. “The other guy isn’t a mandatory. He’s just #1. Just like with the WBO, Ortiz is #1 with the WBO.

“Now, Stanionis, he got a little right there too because he’s WBA regular title. That’s why the hold-up revolves around them guys.

“That’s why everyone is waiting to see because we’ve been trying to fight Stanionis. We were trying to fight Thurman. We ain’t trying to fight Ortiz because he’s talking 48 months and all that s**t. Now he’s telling, ‘I’ll fight Boots. I ain’t scared of Boots.’

“Man, we’re not telling you scared. Just fight, that’s all,” said Bozy.