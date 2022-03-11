Sons Of Former Heavyweight Champions, Hasim Rahman Jr And McKenzie Morrison To Fight In April

What a fight it would have been if Hasim Rahman and Tommy Morrison had hooked up! Well, they didn’t, but their sons are going to clash – on April 29 in Las Vegas. Hasim Rahman Jr, known as “Gold Blooded,” will face McKenzie Morrison, son of course of “The Duke.” Rahman Jr posted the officially-announced fight on his FaceBook page yesterday.

“For the first time in boxing history, two sons of former heavyweight champions will collide to see who takes the next step forward,” reads the blurb attached to the fight poster.

Rahman Jr Vs. Morrison Jr will go down at The Theatre at The Virgin Hotel in Las Vegas, the April fight to contest the USA-USNBC heavyweight strap. And this clash of unbeaten punchers might just deliver something special, who knows?

Rahman Jr is now 30 years of age and he has a pro record of 12-0. Last fighting in August of last year, when he took out Nathan Bedwell in a round, Rahman Jr has yet to face anyone of real note. The same can be said of Morrison, who is currently unbeaten at 19-0-2. Morrison is a year older than Rahman at 31 and he last boxed in October of last year, when he too scored a quick one-round win, this over Skylar Thompson.

Both Rahman and Morrison have a big surname and they receive a good deal of attention as a result of them each following in the footsteps of a famous father, but we do not know how good either of these boxing juniors really are. Will we get any answers in this regard in the April fight? The upcoming fight is sure to attract a good deal of interest, due of course to the names of the two fighters and the legacy their fathers carved out – with Tommy Morrison giving us many thrilling battles, with the likes of George Foreman, Razor Ruddock, and Ray Mercer, and Rahman having shocked the world with his 2001 KO of Lennox Lewis.

Tommy is sadly no longer with us, but “Rock” Rahman is sure to be at ringside to see if his son can defeat Tommy’s son. And to repeat, this one could prove lively and exciting.

Who wins? Who on earth knows!