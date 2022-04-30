McKenzie Morrison Stops Hasim Rahman Jr In Five – Boxing Results

“For the first time in boxing history, two sons of former heavyweight champions will collide to see who takes the next step forward,” read the blurb attached to the fight poster for last night’s clash between McKenzie Morrison and Hasim Rahmam Jr.

Rahman Jr Vs. Morrison Jr went down at The Theatre at The Virgin Hotel in Las Vegas last night, the fight contesting the USA-USNBC heavyweight strap. Morrison overcame a slow start to drop Rahman in the 4th before getting the stoppage win in round 5. Time was 1:37 and Rahman complained the stoppage was premature. To be fair it did look like a quick call by the referee.

Rahman Jr is now 30 years of age and he has lost his unbeaten record in falling to 12-1(6). The winner, Morrison, stays unbeaten and is now 20-0-2(18). Morrison is a year older than Rahman at 31.

So what now for winner and loser?

Both Morrison and Rahman have a big surname and they receive a good deal of attention as a result of them each following in the footsteps of a famous father, but in reality, we still do not know how good either of these boxing juniors really are. Last night’s fight attracted a good deal of interest, due of course to the names of the two fighters and the legacy their fathers carved out – with Tommy Morrison giving us many thrilling battles, with the likes of George Foreman, Razor Ruddock, and Ray Mercer, and Rahman having shocked the world with his 2001 KO of Lennox Lewis.

Tommy is sadly no longer with us, but “Rock” Rahman was at ringside to see if his son could defeat Tommy’s son. Instead, it was the Morrison surname that came out on top.

How far can McKenzie Morrison go? Can Hasim Rahman Jr bounce back?