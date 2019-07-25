WATCH LIVE: Davis vs Nunez Live Stream – Press Conference





SHOWTIME Sports will provide live stream coverage of fight week events as undefeated two-time super featherweight champion Gervonta Davis, America’s youngest reigning world champion, returns to his hometown of Baltimore to defend his title against hard-hitting Panamanian Ricardo Nunez on Saturday, July 27 live on SHOWTIME from Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore.

Each event will stream live on the SHOWTIME Sports YouTube channel and SHOWTIME Boxing Facebook page. YouTube embed codes and links are listed below.

SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING begins at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT and features a pair of 10-round lightweight bouts. Former world champions Yuriorkis Gamboa and Roman “Rocky” Martinez will square off in the co-featured bout, while top contender Ladarius Miller will take on former world titlist Jezzrel Corrales in the telecast opener.





In live undercard streaming beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT on the SHOWTIME Sports YouTube channel and SHOWTIME Boxing Facebook page, unbeaten rising prospects Richardson Hitchins, Malik Hawkins and Dylan Price will all be featured in separate bouts.

THURSDAY, JULY 25 – 1:00 p.m. ET/10:00 a.m. PT

Final Press Conference – The Baltimore Convention Center

FRIDAY, JULY 26 – 3:00 p.m. ET/12:00 p.m. PT

Official Weigh-In – Royal Farms Arena

SATURDAY, JULY 27 – 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT

SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING Countdown – Royal Farms Arena

SATURDAY, JULY 27

Post-Fight Press Conference – Royal Farms Arena

SHOWTIME Sports will live stream three undercard bouts on Saturday, July 27 from Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore leading up to Gervonta Davis’ homecoming title defense.

Unbeaten rising prospects Richardson Hitchins, Malik Hawkins and Dylan Price will be featured in separate bouts on SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING COUNTDOWN beginning live at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT on SHOWTIME Sports YouTube channel and SHOWTIME Boxing Facebook page. Then, SHOWTIME® will deliver a three-fight SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING telecast at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.

The Premier Boxing Champions event is headlined by two-time super featherweight champion and Baltimore native Gervonta “Tank” Davis defending his WBA title against mandatory challenger Ricardo “Científico” Núñez.

SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING COUNTDOWN is hosted by Ray Flores with Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell providing preview and analysis of that evening’s SHOWTIME telecast. Brent Stover will call the live undercard play-by-play action from ringside alongside Hall of Fame analyst Steve Farhood.

Tickets for the event, which is promoted by Mayweather Promotions and TGB Promotions in association with GTD Promotions, are on sale now and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com or at the Royal Farms Box Office Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. ET to 5 p.m. ET.

The stacked undercard of exciting fights will feature title contenders, rising prospects and local attractions.

On SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP COUNTDOWN, 21-year-old Richardson Hitchins (9-0, 5 KOs), a 2016 Haitian Olympian fighting out of Brooklyn, returns for his fourth fight of 2019 against once-beaten Philadelphia native Tyrone Crawley (7-1-1) in an eight-round welterweight match. Baltimore-native and undefeated prospect Malik Hawkins (15-0, 9 KOs)fights in his hometown for the first time in nearly four years in an eight-round super lightweight bout against Johnathan Steele (9-4-1, 6 KOs). In the opening bout of the streaming countdown show, 20-year-old New Jersey prospect Dylan Price (8-0, 6 KOs)steps in for an eight-round super flyweight bout versus Samuel Gutierrez (16-23-6, 6 KOs).

In other undercard action, former super middleweight title challenger Ronald “The Thrill” Gavril (19-3, 15 KOs) competes in an eight-round fight against St Louis-native Vaughn Alexander (14-3, 9 KOs), while Richmond, Virginia’s Immanuwel Aleem (18-1-2, 11 KOs) clashes in a 10-round middleweight fight against Freddy Hernandez (34-11, 22 KOs). A 10-round super middleweight showdown pits Buffalo’s Lionell Thompson (20-5, 11 KOs) against Austin, Texas’ Brian Vera (26-15, 16 KOs), plus Puerto Rico’s Jayson Velez (28-5-1, 20 KOs) takes on Mexico’s Hector Suarez (12-10-2, 6 KOs) in a 10-round super featherweight attraction.

Additional fights will feature Washington, D.C.’s Kareem Martin in an eight-round super lightweight affair against Mexico’s Luis Avila and Staten Island’s Kenny Robles taking on unbeaten Shawn West for six rounds of super lightweight action.

Rounding out the card are a trio of fighters making their pro debuts as Trenton, New Jersey’s Javon Woodard Jr. steps in for a four round super bantamweight fight against Houston’s Isau Duenez, Baltimore’s Malik Warren competes in a four-round super featherweight matchup versus Lancaster, California’s Davonte McCowen and Cleveland’s DeMichael Harris debuts in a four-round super featherweight attraction.

SHOWTIME Sports has released the first installment of a new digital franchise, THE RISE, which profiles boxing’s champions and stars of tomorrow as they grind their way to the top. This debut offering features America’s youngest reigning world champion and a fighter on the cusp of superstardom, Gervonta Davis, in advance of his hometown title defense this Saturday, July 27, live on SHOWTIME.

THE RISE digital series is created specifically for Snapchat and Instagram TV platforms and designed to reach young audiences with short-form, deep-dive, authentic storytelling, THE RISE: GERVONTA DAVIS is a three-part series that will also be released on the SHOWTIME Sports YouTube channel and SHOWTIME Boxing Facebook page.

THE RISE is the latest in a collection of digital offerings from @ShowtimeBoxing that delivers an exclusive look at the personalities, training camps and fight nights of boxing’s biggest names and future stars. Other original, digital-exclusive franchises from SHOWTIME Sports include DAY IN CAMP, FIGHT NIGHT, THE APPROACH and RING RESUME, an all-encompassing lineup of content available on SHOWTIME Sports online platforms and tailored specifically for a digital audience.

In part one of THE RISE: GERVONTA DAVIS, viewers go back to where it all started for “Tank,” Upton Boxing Club in Baltimore. Davis speaks of unimaginable levels of violence and drugs on virtually every corner and shares how his love for boxing and his coaches and teammates kept him on the path to greatness.

Davis will become the first world champion from Baltimore to make a homecoming title defense in nearly 80 years when he faces hard-hitting Panamanian Ricardo Núñez on Saturday, July 27 on SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING (9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT) from Royal Farms Arena.