Shields Defeats Perkins, Claims Undisputed Crown – Boxing Results

WBC female heavyweight champion Claressa Shields (16-0, 3 KOs) made it look easy, defeating Danielle Perkins (5-1, 2 KOs) by a 10-round unanimous decision to become the undisputed champion on Sunday night at the Dort Financial Center in Flint, Michigan.

The Scores

100-89

97-92

99-90

Shields dropped the 42-year-old Perkins in the 10th round, and was battering her around the ring as the bell sounded to end the mismatch. It wasn’t much of a fight for the most part, as Shields was levels above Perkins talent-wise, and it showed in every round tonight.

Heavyweight(17-1, 10 KOs) Defeated Skylar Lacy (8-1-2, 6 KOs) by an eighth-round disqualification. Lacy looked like he didn’t want to be there tonight, as he docked a couple of points for non-stop Clinching.

Lacy showed off his football form in the eighth round by lowering his head and driving Moore through the ropes like an offensive lineman. He landed on top of Moore and continued to lay there without moving for what seemed like forever before finally getting up.

It was weird. Driving Moore through the ropes like that was strange enough, but lying on top of him without moving for at least 20 seconds was bizarre. It almost looked like he was unconscious while lying on him, but he hadn’t been hit. My general impression was that he didn’t want to fight.

Unbeaten welterweight Joseph Hicks (12-0, 8 KOs) stopped Keon Papillion (10-1-1, 7 KOs) in the seventh round of a scheduled eight-round bout. Hicks was hammering Paillon with shots in the seventh round, prompting the referee to step in and stop the contest. The official time was at 1:35 of round seven.

Unbeaten lightweight prospect Joshua James Pagan (12-0, 4 KOs) defeated Ronal Ron (16-8, 13 KOs) by an eight-round unanimous decision. The judges’ scores were 79-73, 78-74, and 78-74.

Featherweight Carolyne Veyre (9-1) beat Carmen Vargas (5-3-1) by an eight-round unanimous decision. The scores were 80-72, 80-72 and 80-72.

Middleweight Leon Lawson (17-1, 10 KOs) stopped Christopher Thompson (9-3, 6 KOs) in the fourth round.

Female lightweight Samantha Worthington (11-0, 7 KOs) defeated Vaida Masiokaite (10-27-6, 1 KO) by an eight-round unanimous decision. The scores were 77-75, 79-73, 78-74.

Heavyweight Pryce Taylor (6-0, 4 KOs) knocked out journeyman Jerell Nettles (4-11, 1 KO) in the second round of a scheduled six-round fight. The time of the stoppage was at 2:28.