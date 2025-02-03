A “Monster” Year Planned For Naoya Inoue: January Fight Done, Now Dates In June, September And December In The Works

If things fall into place, reigning super-bantamweight and, in the opinion of many, pound-for-pound champ Naoya Inoue could fight three more times this year. As fans know, Inoue drubbed a game late-sub in the form of Ye Joon Kim, this on January 24, Kim stepping in after Sam Goodman had to again withdraw due to a bad cut.

Now, Inoue is set to return to the US for a fight in June, this to be his first fight on American soil since the same month back in 2021. Inoue, if victorious, will then be looking at taking action in his homeland in September. While “The Monster,” again if victorious, will then perhaps move on and box on a big card in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in December.

Of course, all plans are subject to change.

But Inoue, at his blinding peak at age 31 (32 in April), could have his most active year since 2013 if he does indeed box four times this year. According to a news story from Ring, Inoue will likely face unbeaten but somewhat unknown Mexican Alan Picasso in Las Vegas in June, before a possible fight Vs. TBA in Japan in September, and then another possible fight, again Vs. TBA, in Saudi Arabia in December.

There are a number of potential foes for Inoue, two of them fighters we fans really want to see “The Monster” try and devour. That all-Japanese mega-fight between Inoue and the equally superb Junto Nakatani is one fight we all really want to see happen, either this year or next year. While long-time WBA mandatory challenger Murodjon Akhmadaliev must also be accommodated.

It might be asking for too much for Inoue to fight both Nakatani AND Akhmadaliev this year, but things could come sweet for the sport. If it’s not Junto in September in Japan, who else it might be makes for a good question. While if it’s not “MJ,” as Akhmadaliev is known, in Riyadh in December, then who might Inoue’s dance partner be on that date?

What we do know is this: Inoue does not at all take kindly to any suggestion that he is ducking anyone – be it Nakatani, or be it Akhmadaliev.

Again, if things happen a certain way, Inoue, 29-0(26) could further solidify his legacy this year, with him closing certain mouths as he does so.

If Inoue fights Picasso, 31-0-1(17), and then Nakatani, 29-0(22), and then Akhmadaliev, 13-1(10), all inside this year, who wins, and how?

Can anyone beat Naoya Inoue?