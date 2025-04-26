Sheeraz’s Prediction: Weight-Drained Eubank Jr. to Fall to Benn Within Six Rounds

Hamzah Sheeraz says he’s picking underdog Conor Benn to stop Chris Eubank Jr. within six rounds tonight in their 12-round middleweight grudge match on DAZN PPV, with their event start time at 12:00 pm ET / 9:00 am PT at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. The approximate ring walk time is 4:50 PM – 5:30 PM ET.

Weight a Factor

Super middleweight Sheeraz states that he initially had Eubank Jr. (34-3, 25 KOs) to win, but he changed his pick after seeing his difficulties in making weight on Friday.

Eubank Jr, 35, looked drawn getting down to 160.05, but failed to make weight. This morning, he must make the 10-lb rehydration limit of 170 lbs along with Benn. This could further take something out of Chris Jr.

“Leading up to the fight, I was 50-50. If I had to pick someone, I was picking Eubank,” said Hamzah Sheeraz to DAZN Boxing when asked who he sees winning tonight’s fight between Conor Benn and Chris Eubank Jr. “But I’ve been where he’s been in terms of making weight. I know how it affects you mentally. I know how it affects you physically.

Sheeraz knows from experience how difficult it is to make weight because he struggled to get down to the middleweight limit for his last fight against WBC champion Carlos Adames on February 22nd. Those two fought to a 12-round draw, and some people believe Sheeraz was weakened from making weight the day before the fight.