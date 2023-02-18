Tonight: Nery vs. Hovhannisyan – Live Results

Luis “Pantera” Nery (33-1, 25 KOs) is fighting tonight against the power-punching Azat “Crazy A” Hovhannisyan (21-3, 17 KOs) in a scheduled 12 round WBC 122-lb title eliminator in a Golden Boy-promoted card at the historic Fox Theatre in Pomona, California. Nery vs. ‘Crazy A’ Hovhannisyan will be shown live on DAZN, with the event beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET.

The former two-division world champion Nery is trying to lock himself in as the mandatory challenger for WBC super bantamweight champion Stephen Fulton.

Boxing 247 will give live updates below:

Main Card

Luis Nery vs. Azat Hovhannisyan

Shane Mosley Jr vs. Mario Lozano

Ricardo Sandoval vs. Jerson Ortiz

Rowdy Legend Montgomery vs. Christian Olivas

Nery is trying to return from his knockout loss to Brandon Figueroa in May 2021. In that defeat, Nery lost his WBC super bantamweight title. He’s won his last two bouts, beating David Carmona and Carlos Castro.

If victorious tonight, Nery will likely need to stay busy while he waits for his eventual shot against the WBC champion, be it Fulton or Nery.

In the chief support bout tonight, veteran super middleweight Shane Mosley, Jr. (18-4, 10 KOs) faces Mario Lozano (33-10, 24 KOs) in a 10 round bout. Mosley Jr, 32, picked up a career-best win last April, beating Gabe Rosado by an exciting 10 round majority decision in an action-packed bout.

It will be exciting to see if Mosley Jr can perform another outstanding performance tonight. Mosley Jr needs to make a push to get a high ranking so that he challenge for a world title and make life-changing money against undisputed 168-lb champion Canelo Alvarez.

Also, on tonight’s career, flyweight Ricardo Sandoval (20-2, 15 KOs) fights Jerson Ortiz (17-6, 8 KOs) in a 10 round contest.

If WBC/WBO 122-lb champion Stephen Fulton loses to former three-division world champion Naoya ‘Monster’ Inoue, the Nery vs. “Crazy A” Hovhannisyan winner would then face the famous Japanese star for the WBC belt, along with the WBO strap.

It’s more likely that Inoue will choose to delay defending against the Nery-Hovhannisyan winner to fight IBF/WBA champion Murodjon Akhmadaliev.

“I am in good shape; I had a very good training camp. Everything is very good. We are ready for February 18,” said ‘Crazy A’ Hovhannisyan during the final press conference on Thursday.

“I know Luis Nery. He is a good fighter with a good left hand. I have a great new coach named Julian Chua. We are ready to put on a good show.”



