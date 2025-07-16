Shane Mosley Will Return To The Ring In London On July 25th, Will Fight Matt Floyd

The comeback hits just keep on coming. Later on this month in London, former multi-weight champ “Sugar” Shane Mosley will return to the ring for the first time in almost a full decade.

In coming back to face Australia’s Matt Floyd, 15-2(10), Mosley will be joining the likes of Manny Pacquiao’s, Ricky Hatton and others as former champions who have been unable to stay retired.

By the time Mosley steps into the ring at the O2 Indigo in London, Pacquiao’s comeback fight against Mario Barrios will of course be in the books. Hatton is set to return to the ring in Dubai in December. Mosley, a superb fighter in his day, his hand speed really something to behold, has gone on record as saying he believes people will be surprised to see how good he still looks at age 53.

What Secrets Does Mosley’s Age-Honed Skills Hide at 53?

Who knows what we can expect from the Mosley-Floyd fight, but Mosley is predicting an “execution” of a win over the little-known Floyd, and that the win will lead to “something that’s gonna be a little bigger.” Just what the second fight Mosley is looking at in his comeback we have no idea. But Mosley says he is excited to be back.

“I’m very excited for this fight. My prediction is execution – a quick execution (laughs),” Mosley said when speaking with Bloody Knockout. “I think that a lot of people are gonna be surprised with how well I look at this age…..It’s gonna lead to something a little bigger.”

As is always the case when an ageing great makes a return to the ring, people instantly assume he is in need of money. Who knows what Mosley’s financial status is, if this is in fact the reason for his return to the sport. For sure, Mosley has nothing left to prove, with him having done so much during his great years: wins over Oscar De La Hoya (X2), John John Molina, Jesse James Leija, Fernando Vargas (X2), Luis Collazo, Ricardo Mayorga and Antonio Margarito.

Could This Fight Spark a Bigger Return Down the Line?

Mosley fought the best and he beat quite a few of them. Mosley, 49-10-1(41) last boxed back in May of 2016, when he dropped a decision against David Avanesyan. It was pretty tough watching a 44 year old Mosley fight, who knows how it will be for those fans who catch the Mosley-Floyd fight.

Mosley, though, does appear to be in good physical condition, certainly for a man of his age. We wish him well.