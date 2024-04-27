Shakur Stevenson Tells Tank Davis To “Stop Ducking,” Says He’s “Tired” Of Calling For The Fight

Right now, Shakur Stevenson doesn’t have a next fight set, not officially, anyway. Tank Davis does, he will meet unbeaten challenger Frank Martin on June 15. But Stevenson wants to fight Tank, badly. He has wanted the fight for quite some time. Now, in one, perhaps last-ditch effort at getting Tank to agree to face him, Shakur has put out a video in which he tells Tank to “stop ducking.”

Recently, Tank got into a beef with Floyd Mayweather, whom Davis claimed was “stuck in Dubai,” unable to leave as he “owed money.” Mayweather responded, shooting Tank down, and then Tank called out his former mentor, saying he would beat him in the ring. All fun and games, but Stevenson wants a real fight, and he wants it to be with Tank.

“Listen, your beef is not with Floyd Mayweather. There’s a fighter out here who wants to fight you,” Stevenson said in speaking directly to Tank, the video filmed by Fight Hype. “Gervonta Tank Davis, let’s make the fight happen. I’ve been tweeting, and I’m tired of talking about it. Stop ducking me, and let’s make the fight happen, man. Come on.”

This fight, it it did happen, would very likely be big, maybe even very big. We saw what kind of great excitement we get when two young, in their prime fighters go at it with the recent Ryan Garcia-Devin Haney fight, and we fans wants more of that. Stevenson is a pure boxer, Tank is a smart boxer who carries crippling power. Together, these two are 50-0(37). The sport would benefit greatly from this fight.

But does Tank want it? Stevenson is growing weary, fearing he does not. Mayweather himself tweeted recently how this fight should be next. Assuming Tank gets past Martin with zero issues, there seems to be nothing stopping him from taking Stevenson up on his offer. Nothing aside from his own reluctance to take the fight.

Who does win if these two get it on later this year? Tank has looked great in some of his fights – against a weight-drained Garcia, against Leon Santa Cruz. While Tank did have his hands full against Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz (and there’s a fight that could happen again). Stevenson has looked slick and special in some of his fights, but he has also been accused of being boring.

There would be nothing boring about a Stevenson Vs. Tank fight. Let’s see how Tank responds to Shakur’s latest call-out of him.