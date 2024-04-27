Ryan Garcia’s “Haney Pack” Diss Track: Celebration or Bad Sportsmanship?

Ryan Garcia dropped a new rap song, “Haney Pack,” a diss track, in celebration of his victory over WBC light welterweight champion Devin Haney last Saturday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Victory Lap or Gloating?

Garcia (25-1, 20 KOs) was in prime form with his trolling of Haney (31-1, 15 KOs) in the video. He’s got a lot of mileage out of his win, milking it to the fullest, and keeping his foot on the throat of Haney, not showing mercy for his beaten foe.

I guess there’s nothing wrong with a little good-natured ribbing, but Ryan has shown no mercy on poor Haney, and sportsmanship has gone out the window.

You almost feel sorry for Haney because the way that Ryan is extending his misery by reminding fans on a daily basis could damage his career. The question is, how long will Ryan continue to kick sand in Haney’s face by reminding fans what he did to him?

I guess if the shoe was on the other foot, Haney would be doing the same thing, roasting Ryan on a daily basis, not letting him forget about his loss, and using it to increase his fame by keeping alive his movement of glory.

Haney’s Tarnished Legacy

It would have been the best victory by far of Haney’s nine-year professional career, because you can’t count his win over Vasily Lomachenko, given that fans saw it as a robbery, with the Nevada judges giving it to the hometown-based Las Vegas fighter.

If this were just the only loss that Haney has suffered, it wouldn’t be as bad, but the whole world saw his fight with Lomachenko, and viewed it as a classic example of a gift decision by the judges from his hometown.

What made things worse is Haney mocked Lomachenko crying afterwards and then chose not to give him a rematch. Mocking a three-division world champion and two Olympic gold medalist like Loma was a bad look for Haney, who isn’t in the same league talent-wise.

Boxing fans’ social media reactions to Ryan’s “Haney pack” video have been overwhelmingly negative, with many viewing it as mean-spirited and childish.