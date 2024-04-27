Ryan Garcia Sides With Gervonta Davis in Potential Stevenson Fight

WBA lightweight champion Shakur Stevenson is working hard on social media, targeting a lucrative career-changing unification fight against WBA 135-lb champion Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis this year.

Ryan Garcia is picking Tank Davis to beat Shakur, which some fans view as a case of him trying to butter up his former conqueror to get a big-money rematch. Sucking up to Tank is the best way to get that second fight. Ryan has been acting thirsty for a second chance.

Shakur (21-0, 10 KOs) wants to get his fight out of the way on July 6th, finishing up his contract with Top Rank, and then he plans on fighting Tank Davis in a match that could happen before the end of the year if the Baltimore native agrees.

Stevenson, 26, prefers to fight Tank Davis now rather than waiting until the end of his new 6-fight contract because it would do wonders for his career if he were to beat him. It’s better for Shakur to fight Tank sooner rather than later because his career will skyrocket if he beats Tank, and he’ll make loads of money from then on.

Ryan Garcia is predicting a win for Tank over Shakur, saying on X, “Gervonta beats Shakur.”

Garcia’s Motives: Sour Grapes or Shrewd Prediction?

I wonder why Ryan is predicting a win for Tank. Could this support by Ryan be a sneaky move with an ulterior, self-serving motive?

It could be that Ryan is trying to stay on the good size of Tank Davis. If Ryan is ever going to get that well-paying rematch with Tank Davis, it makes sense for him to not pick against him for any of his fights. Of course, it also could be Ryan’s real belief about believing that Tank Davis will beat Shakur.

Given how desperate Ryan has been about getting the rematch with Tank, it would seem likely that praising in hopes that he can endear himself to him and be rewarded for his loyalty by getting a fight.