“I think he’s nervous and trying to give off energy as if,” Stevenson told The Ring. “He’s trying to dilute his brain into believing things that are basically not going to happen.”

Stevenson hammered home the same point. Lopez has been in deep water before where the rounds got heavy, and the momentum shifted. Even then, he couldn’t force a mental collapse. Stevenson sees zero evidence that he’ll be the one to suddenly break. He’s not going to fall apart under Teofimo’s pressure on Saturday night, and he doesn’t believe he’s seeing a reality based picture.

“I don’t understand how he can dilute his brain into believing that when he didn’t make Steve Claggett quit. He didn’t make George Kambosos quit. He didn’t make Lomachenko quit,” Stevenson said. “What makes him think he’s going to make me quit?”

Stevenson treated the comment like a fighter trying to convince himself of a lie. In his eyes, it’s just Lopez trying to speak a miracle into existence because the past results aren’t there. Stevenson didn’t bother with a counter threat or a wild prediction. He let the history books do the talking. Lopez can talk a big game, but he hasn’t backed up that specific promise yet.