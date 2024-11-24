Edgar Berlanga Targets Gervonta Davis: Aims for 150-lb Catchweight Bout

Edgar Berlanga says he wants to go on a diet to face Gervonta Davis at a 150-lb catchweight in 2025. The former super middleweight world title Challenger Berlanga (22-1, 17 KOs) believes he can take the weight off by going on a fasting diet like the rapper “50 Cent” did.

The Brooklyn, New York native Berlanga (22-1, 17 KOs) is young enough to lose 40 lbs to get to 150, especially if the last 20 lbs is water weight. He could then rehydrate to 170+ lbs and crush the tiny 5’5″ Tank Davis (30-0, 28 KOs).

The Matchroom-promoted Berlanga has turned into a fight hustler on the level of Jake Paul, trying to get big fights but without working to earn them. For example, Berlanga beat these four low-level fighters to earn a title shot against Canelo:

– Padraig McCrory: 36

– Jason Quigley

– Roamer Alexis Angulo: 40

– Steve Rolls: 40

Berlanga, 27, reportedly rehydrated to the 190s for his recent title challenge against unified super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez on September 14th, which he lost by a wide 12-round unanimous Decision at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Tank Davis isn’t crazy enough to agree to fight the 6’1″, 190+ lb Berlanga and be outweighed by an enormous amount of weight on the night of the fight. Maybe if Berlanga had the kind of fanbase that Ryan Garcia does, Tank might consider the idea if he were desperate for money.

Berlanga isn’t popular in the U.S., and his little popularity in small pockets of New York City likely diminished after the way he fought in his loss to Canelo. He fought to survive and didn’t put his chin on the line. Berlanga doesn’t want to risk going out on his shield against Canelo after being dropped in round three.

The scores were

118-109

117-111

118-108

After the nice payday of several million he got against Canelo, Berlanga doesn’t want to take a pay cut and has called out these fighters:

Anthony Joshua

Daniel Dubois

Jaime Munguia

Jermall Charlo