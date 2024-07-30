Shakur Stevenson Dismisses Fake News on Unification Fight with Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis

Shakur Stevenson has shot down the fake story on X by a popular YouTube channel, reporting that a unification match between him and Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis was a done deal for November 23rd.

WBC lightweight champion Stevenson (22-0, 10 KOs) said the news was “fake,” but he didn’t say whether he’s in negotiations with Tank Davis (30-0, 28 KOs).

Clickbait Tactics and Short-Term Gains

For YouTuber sites investing in fake news, it gives them a short-term boost in viewership, and they’re not worried about the backlash that comes later when fans discover they were tricked. The short-term gains make it worth it.

Many fans believe Shakur will be Tank Davis’s next opponent. Davis doesn’t have great options for a money fight because Vasily Lomachenko decided to take the remainder of the year off.

While Shakur would likely be far less entertaining to watch than William Zepeda, he’s more popular, and it would be a bigger money fight for Tank Davis.

He wouldn’t have much to fear from Shakur due to his lack of power and the amateur point-scoring style that he continues to use in the pro ranks. It would be a cat-and-mouse match, and the fans would likely feel ripped off later.

Shakur, 27, is still a free agent after his contract with Top Rank expired with his last fight against Artem Harutyunyan on July 6th.

It was initially believed there would be a stampede of promoters vying for Shakur’s services, but the booing, the image of Shakur’s hometown fans heading towards the exit in the eighth round, and the half-empty Prudential Center may have scared away his suitors.

If Tank Davis doesn’t fight Shakur next, it will be interesting to see who he selects for his next fight. He hasn’t fought any top-level fighters during his career, so it won’t be a big deal if his fight with Shakur doesn’t happen. It would be a situation where Tank would continue as normal, fighting whatever random fighter his management can pull in.

