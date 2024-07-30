Eddie Hearn Believes 154 is a Bridge Too Far for Terence Crawford

Promoter Eddie Hearn believes Terence Crawford will receive his ceiling of what he’s capable of doing, going up from 147 to 154 to challenge Israil Madrimov for his WBA junior middleweight title this Saturday, August 3rd, at the BMO Stadium in Los Angeles.

Hearn Doubts Crawford’s Ability to Move Up in Weight

Every fighter has a level they can’t go past and perform like they used to, and Hearn sees 154 as a bridge too far for Crawford (40-0, 31 KOs). He doesn’t discuss Crawford’s age or inactivity, but those are factors that could come into play on Saturday night and prevent him from winning this important fight against Madrimov (10-0-1, 7 KOs).

Crawford vs. Madrimov will be shown live on DAZN PPV at a Riyadh season event. The undercard is loaded with fights that could serve as main events on their own.

Madrimov’s Chance to Upset Crawford

“I see a way for Madrimov. You’re talking about a great fighter. You’re not talking about a guy that can’t punch and doesn’t have good movement,” said Eddie Hearn to Fight Hub TV about Israil Madrimov having a good chance of beating Terence Crawford.

Madrimov, 29, will have to apply pressure on Crawford because the Nebraska native will likely be boxing and moving all night, trying to keep the action on the outside to avoid getting hit.

“I don’t think he can, and he not be able to do it on Saturday,” said Hearn when asked how Crawford would be able to bridge the weight class to go up to 168 to fight Canelo Alvarez. “You’re coming up from 135, 140, 147, 154. Sooner or later, it’s one too many, and 168 is definitely too many.”

I get the impression that Canelo doesn’t want to fight a guy he’ll have to chase around the ring all night. Crawford will make it difficult for Canelo to land because he knows the best way to win is by boxing him.

Crawford may say he wants to mix it up, but once he feels Canelo’s power, he’ll revert to his boxing skills and play it safe.

“You’re not talking about a guy that isn’t a great athlete and is incredibly strong or a boxing IQ. He has all of those things. I believe our guy can do it,” said Hearn about Madrimov.

It will be important that Madrimov puts pressure on Crawford because he will be dealing with the same defensive style that Canelo would all night. That’s going to be hard for Madrimov to win a decision if Crawford chooses to box 90% of the time.

His Excellency’s Roadmap

“Only for Terence Crawford,” said Hearn when asked if there’s a plan for the winner of the Crawford-Madrimov fight. “His Excellency has a road map for Terence. I keep teasing him, saying we’re going to tear that up on Saturday night.”

His Excellency Turki Alalshikh really wants the Canelo vs. Crawford fight next year, but he may find he can’t make it. Canelo’s $250 million fortune puts him in a position where he can’t be bought to fight someone he desires to because it is a no-win match.

“The reality of the situation is he wants Terence Crawford to fight Canelo Alvarez. That’s what His Excellency wants,” said Hearn. “If it’s not Canelo [for Crawford], it could be Boots. It could be someone else, but I think in His Excellancy’s mind, he would like to make that fight.”

Crawford may resist taking the fight with Boots Ennis, just like Canelo resists fighting him. If His Excellency encourages Crawford, he’ll do it, but he won’t be happy about it because Ennis has the youth, power, and talent to ruin his legacy.

Ennis can figure out and negate all the stuff that Crawford does to win fights, forcing him into a grueling war.

Crawford’s Reluctance

“Boots hasn’t gotten the call, and I don’t think Terence Crawford would want to fight Boots. It comes down to money,” said Hearn. “Terence is at that stage of his career where legacy will always be important to him because he’s that kind of guy, but also the dollar bills are going to be the deciding factor.”

Crawford will fight Boots Ennis (32-0, 29 KOs) if he’s paid enough money, but it’s not the matchup he wants. It’s not even the second fight on Crawford’s list. Crawford will likely ask for Sebastian Fundora if he can’t get Canelo.