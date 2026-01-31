Video: Team Haney In Wild Brawl At MSG Weigh In

Video from the scene showed Delante “Tiger” Johnson involved, along with members connected to Haney’s camp. Voices rose. People stepped forward. Someone repeatedly told Johnson to calm down as bodies closed space and hands came up. Another angle showed Johnson being taunted before stepping toward several people as the situation escalated, then slowly dissolved.

The irony was sharp. Stevenson and Lopez were posing inches away, their fight intact, while the noise came from everyone except the two men actually fighting the next night.

Johnson, an unbeaten welterweight contender, has been a regular face on ESPN cards and recently scored a stoppage over Nicklaus Flaz on a ProBox TV show, moving his record to 17-0 with eight knockouts. He had sparred with Stevenson years ago.

The NYPD confirmed it was not dispatched.

Lopez, 22-1 with 13 knockouts, and Stevenson, 24-0 with 11 knockouts, both made weight without issue. The fight goes on. Whatever happens next is supposed to happen between the ropes, not in the aisles.