Video: Team Haney In Wild Brawl At MSG Weigh In

Teofimo Lopez vs Shakur Stevenson is meant to settle itself in the ring on Saturday, yet Friday night turned ugly first. As the fighters completed weigh-ins at the Theater at MSG, disorder broke out nearby, flaring more than once according to reports. TMZ described multiple confrontations before security restored control. The fighters stayed clear. The damage was done around them.
Bill Haney was caught in the middle. Devin Haney’s father was speaking with FightHubTV when the scene began to shift. He paused to greet Keyshawn Davis, who fights Jamaine Ortiz on the undercard, then crossed paths with Derek Chisora, who is booked to box Deontay Wilder on April 4. While Chisora was live on another broadcast, Haney rushed away mid-conversation to help separate a growing scuffle just feet away.
Video from the scene showed Delante “Tiger” Johnson involved, along with members connected to Haney’s camp. Voices rose. People stepped forward. Someone repeatedly told Johnson to calm down as bodies closed space and hands came up. Another angle showed Johnson being taunted before stepping toward several people as the situation escalated, then slowly dissolved.
The irony was sharp. Stevenson and Lopez were posing inches away, their fight intact, while the noise came from everyone except the two men actually fighting the next night.
Johnson, an unbeaten welterweight contender, has been a regular face on ESPN cards and recently scored a stoppage over Nicklaus Flaz on a ProBox TV show, moving his record to 17-0 with eight knockouts. He had sparred with Stevenson years ago.
The NYPD confirmed it was not dispatched.
Lopez, 22-1 with 13 knockouts, and Stevenson, 24-0 with 11 knockouts, both made weight without issue. The fight goes on. Whatever happens next is supposed to happen between the ropes, not in the aisles.
Last Updated on 01/31/2026