Mikaelian Decisions Badou Jack In Foul-Filled Rematch To Win WBC Cruiserweight Title

When control disappeared and survival took over

Last night’s fight was no classic, but the wild swinging exchanges the two men got into certainly riled up the crowd. There was also a good deal of punching after the bell from both guys. The bad blood between Mikaelian and Jack was obvious. Throw in the odd headbutt, and it’s undeniable last night’s fight was more brawl than brains. The rough stuff aside, there was still solid action, with both men landing heavy shots when space briefly opened up.

Mikaelian, the significantly younger man, had the better stamina of the two and he won all of the last four rounds on each scorecard. That late stretch told the real story of the fight, with Jack slowing and Mikaelian staying busy enough to leave no doubt.

Age, stamina, and the quiet end of an era

Jack had no complaints about the decision.

“It’s not easy to perform at this age,” Jack said. “I don’t feel that great.”

For his part, new champion Mikaelian said justice was done last night, closing the book on a rivalry that never found much beauty, but ended with clarity.