Mikaelian Decisions Badou Jack In Foul-Filled Rematch To Win WBC Cruiserweight Title

Last night in Los Angeles, in a rematch of their controversial May fight that saw Badou Jack retain his WBC cruiserweight title with a majority decision win, Noel Mikaelian got his revenge, this as he scored a 12-round unanimous decision over Jack to take the belt. The fight proved to be an ugly affair, the last quarter of the bout especially, this when both men were guilty of throwing lots of rabbit punches.
Both men were docked points for fouling and in round eight the commission temporarily stopped the fight. The fight continued, however, and in the end Mikaelian won a wide decision, the scores being 116-110, 116-110 and 115-111. Nobody argued over the result. Now 28-3(13), the new champion deserved his victory. Jack, who was tired at the end, looked all of his 42 years and he is now 29-4-3(17).
When control disappeared and survival took over
Last night’s fight was no classic, but the wild swinging exchanges the two men got into certainly riled up the crowd. There was also a good deal of punching after the bell from both guys. The bad blood between Mikaelian and Jack was obvious. Throw in the odd headbutt, and it’s undeniable last night’s fight was more brawl than brains. The rough stuff aside, there was still solid action, with both men landing heavy shots when space briefly opened up.
Mikaelian, the significantly younger man, had the better stamina of the two and he won all of the last four rounds on each scorecard. That late stretch told the real story of the fight, with Jack slowing and Mikaelian staying busy enough to leave no doubt.
Age, stamina, and the quiet end of an era
Jack had no complaints about the decision.
“It’s not easy to perform at this age,” Jack said. “I don’t feel that great.”
For his part, new champion Mikaelian said justice was done last night, closing the book on a rivalry that never found much beauty, but ended with clarity.
Click here to subscribe to our FREE newsletter
Related News:
- Pacheco Dropped, Grabs Win Over Sadjo — Boxing Results
- Ernesto Mercado Stops Antonio Moran, Forces His Way Into 140 Debate
- Ringside Recap: Wilcox Shines, Signs with Lennox Lewis
Last Updated on 12/14/2025