Warren Says Fury May Return for Usyk Trilogy – Unless Dubois “Throws a Bomb” on July 19

Like the rest of us, Tyson Fury’s promoter Frank Warren is uncertain when it comes to whether or not Fury will fight again. Fury, as we know, has been dropping hints that suggest he may return to the ring, yet nothing is anything like official. Warren, speaking with Sky Sports News, said that Fury could definitely be motivated to come back and fight a third fight with Oleksandr Usyk, this to “get revenge.”

Fury is adamant he won both Usyk fights, with Warren agreeing that his fighter deserved the win in one of the two fights that saw Fury go down on points. Usyk has said he would be open to a third fight with “Greedy Belly,” but first he has Daniel Dubois to deal with, this in yet another rematch for the Ukrainian.

Fury-Usyk 3? Warren thinks “revenge” could lure him back

Warren says Fury would come back, maybe, for a third go at Usyk, but he quickly added that this won’t happen, as Dubois is going to “throw a bomb in the middle of it all” by defeating Usyk on July 19 at Wembley.

“Tyson to get the [third] fight [with Usyk], get revenge [after] what he feels, and I feel certainly in one of the fights, was a fight that he won, that’s again a great, big fight,” Warren said. “But you know what, Daniel Dubois is going to beat Usyk. So that’s going to throw a bomb into the middle of it all.”

Warren talks revenge, fans call nonsense, and Dubois is the wildcard

With regards to Fury having deserved a win in either of the two Usyk fights, I disagree completely, as do most fight fans around the world. With regards to Dubois beating Usyk in the upcoming rematch, this would prove to be quite a shock. Yes, Dubois has improved a lot since his first fight with Usyk in 2023, but Usyk is just a little bit special, and that’s an understatement.

As for Fury coming back – and Warren also spoke briefly about how big a Fury-Anthony Joshua fight still is – nobody knows for sure; maybe not even Fury himself. But though Fury could conceivably come back and defeat Joshua (who some people say is all but done as an elite fighter), there seems to be no way he would ever be able to come back and solve the Usyk puzzle. We’ll likely know a lot more about the futures of Usyk, Dubois, Fury and Joshua after July 19.