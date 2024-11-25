Josh Warrington Wants Another “Dance” With Leigh Wood

Though plenty of people felt Josh Warrington’s laying down of his gloves on the canvas in the ring at Wembley after his September 21 decision defeat to Anthony Cacace signalled the end of his career, the former two-time featherweight champ will fight on. And the 34 year old “Leeds Warrior” knows just who he wants to fight next. Speaking with DAZN News, Warrington, 31-4-1(8) says he’d very much like a second “dance” with rival 126 pounder Leigh Wood.

Wood, who overcame a points deficit to score a 7th round TKO over Warrington, has not boxed since the October 2023 fight, this a bout that saw Wood, 28-3(17) retain his WBA featherweight belt. Now, with both men needing a good fight, Warrington says he and Wood should do it again.

“I was chatting with my manager, Frank Smith and Eddie Hearn to see what’s out there for me,” Warrington said. “I know there’s another fighter who’s been inactive. We’ve already had a dance in the past. I don’t feel like he’s got a fight (lined up), so it would make sense. If you don’t know who I’m talking about there. If we’re talking about domestic fights and big fights for the UK, then I think that one’s right there. We’ve got a bit of history and it’s appealing for the fans. I don’t think I can end on the note that I did, when I got bashed up (on September 21). Cacace is a fellow who destroyed Joe Cordina, and he couldn’t do the same with me. I’m still here, and I’d like to finish on a high. And as I said, there’s a fight right there with Leigh Wood.”

This rematch would indeed make sense. The first fight was exciting enough, while Warrington said he was stopped prematurely. Warrington was ahead on all three cards at the time of the stoppage. A rematch, in either Leeds or Nottingham, Wood’s hometown, would prove to be a big night. But is Wood as keen on the idea of a rematch as Warrington is?

Who wins if these two veterans do get it on a second time?