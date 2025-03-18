Sebastian Fundora’s Return: Can ‘The Towering Inferno’ Silence Doubters and Defend His Titles Against Chordale Booker?

Sebastian Fundora (21-1-1, 13 KOs) defends his WBC and WBO junior middleweight title against Chordale Booker (23-1, 11 KOs) in the main event of a tripleheader this Saturday, March 22nd, at the Michelob Ultra Arena at the Mandalay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.

Fundora has been on the sidelines, healing since his win over Tim Tszyu last March, and there will be many curious fans to see how he performs. Although he dethroned BO 154-lb champion Tszyu, he didn’t get full credit for the victory because of the cut that Tim suffered early on in that fight. He was fighting with blood in his eyes.

The Size Factor

‘The Towering Inferno’ Fundora, 6’5 1/2″, will use his height, reach, and high work rate to try to subdue Booker. It’s going to be interesting to see how Booker deals with Fundora’s size. Tszyu and Erickson Lubin b loth had major problems with his height.

The Fundora-Booker event will be shown on PBC on Prime Video. The event starts at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT. On the undercard, junior middleweight contender Jesus Ramos Jr. faces Guido Emmanuel Schramm in a 10-round contest. Also on the card is middleweight Elijah Garcia is fighting Terrell Gausha in a 10-round contest.