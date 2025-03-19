Kambosos Risks Career Against Youthful Wyllie: Late Replacement, Brutal Loss Hang Over ‘Ferocious’ Debut at 140

George Kambosos Jr. isn’t worried about the size or the youth of his substitute opponent, Jake Wyllie, ahead of their 12-rounder light welterweight fight this Saturday, March 22nd, at the Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney Olympic Park.
Kambosos (21-3, 10 KOs) should be at least a little worried because he’s coming off a brutal 11-round beatdown against Vasily Lomachenko, making his debut at 140, facing a late replacement opponent on four day’s notice, and coming off a long layoff.
Ferocious’ Return
Any one of those things could doom Kambosos to another loss, but all of them combined could spell trouble. Wyllie, 24, is a lot younger than the 31-year-old Kambosos, and that could be a factor in this fight.
Former IBF, WBA, and WBO lightweight champion Kambosos needs a solid win on Saturday night to get a title shot against IBF 140-lb champion Richardson Hitchins next. That’s the one Kambosos and his promoter, Eddie Hearn, want next. But it won’t happen if Kambosos is upset by Wyllie, and it would be a disaster for his career. He’s gone 1-3 since his victory over Teofimo Lopez in 2021, and things are looking bleak for the ‘Ferocioius’ one.
“It doesn’t bother me. I’ve got small shoes on today,” said George Kambosos Jr. to Fighthype, reacting to being told that his opponent, Jake Wyllie, looked surprisingly big standing next to him during their face-off ahead of Saturday’s event in Sydney.
“The surface is not really flat. It doesn’t really matter. Who cares? Like I said, I’ve been sparring. I’ve seen it all from the Lomas, the Haneys, the [Teofimo] Lopez to the [Lee] Selby. It makes no difference. I’m drinking water, I’m eating well, and I’m feeling well. My weights very, very close,” said Kambosos Jr. when asked how he feels making weight at 140 for the first time.
“More than anything, he obviously looks like he’s going to cut a lot more now. I feel good. I’m very focused, I’m very zoned in. I’m not burning too much energy. I’m going with the flow and enjoying my moment. On Saturday night, big, big show. Kambosos is back in town. The ‘Ferocious’ show, and I’m going to handle my business.