Kambosos Risks Career Against Youthful Wyllie: Late Replacement, Brutal Loss Hang Over ‘Ferocious’ Debut at 140

George Kambosos Jr. isn’t worried about the size or the youth of his substitute opponent, Jake Wyllie, ahead of their 12-rounder light welterweight fight this Saturday, March 22nd, at the Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney Olympic Park.

Kambosos (21-3, 10 KOs) should be at least a little worried because he’s coming off a brutal 11-round beatdown against Vasily Lomachenko, making his debut at 140, facing a late replacement opponent on four day’s notice, and coming off a long layoff.

Ferocious’ Return

Any one of those things could doom Kambosos to another loss, but all of them combined could spell trouble. Wyllie, 24, is a lot younger than the 31-year-old Kambosos, and that could be a factor in this fight.

Former IBF, WBA, and WBO lightweight champion Kambosos needs a solid win on Saturday night to get a title shot against IBF 140-lb champion Richardson Hitchins next. That’s the one Kambosos and his promoter, Eddie Hearn, want next. But it won’t happen if Kambosos is upset by Wyllie, and it would be a disaster for his career. He’s gone 1-3 since his victory over Teofimo Lopez in 2021, and things are looking bleak for the ‘Ferocioius’ one.