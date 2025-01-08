The Rematch: Munguia vs. Surace, April 12th in Tijuana

Jaime Munguia and Bruno Surace will fight on April 12th in a rematch in Tijuana, Mexico. This fight will give the popular Mexican star, Munguia (44-2, 35 KOs), the opportunity to try and avenge his sixth-round knockout loss to the underdog Surace (26-0-2, 5 KOs) from last month on December 14th.

Back For More

If Jaime is beaten again by Surace, that will finish him as a serious contender. He’ll still obviously be given opportunities for important fights, but no one will take him seriously.

Munguia was already seen as a fake manufactured fighter in the Edgar Berlanga mold in terms of being matched against weak opposition his entire career until getting a big payday against Canelo Alvarez last year. Some believe the sole purpose of Jaime’s career was to get the Canelo fight. That’s why he never matched against good fighters that could beat him.

Munguia lost that fight and looked to many fans like Canelo carried him for the full 12 rounds, not wanting to knock him out because he didn’t want to stop one of his countrymen.

So, Jaime getting knocked out by Surace isn’t as big a shock as some thought because he’d never beaten anyone notable during his career. He was just another one of the many manufactured fighters in the sport.

We knew Munguia would be taking the rematch with Surace, but now there’s a date attached. The boxing public believes Munguia is a glutton for punishment, but he feels he has no choice.

Losing to this level of a fighter made Munguia look bad. What’s worse is that Surace is a middleweight, not known for his punching power.

Munguia, 28, will once again be fighting at home in Tijuana and will have the crowd backing him. However, that didn’t help him the last time he fought the underdog Surace.

After dropping Surace in round two, Munguia fought recklessly, trying to impress his fans. Surace took advantage of by dropping him with a right hand in the sixth. The referee stopped the fight after a badly hurt Munguia got back to his feet.