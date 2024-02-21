“Scared” Fury Theory Dismissed by Bellew

Boxing expert Tony Bellew insists that Tyson Fury’s injury delay doesn’t benefit him or Oleksandr Usyk ahead of their rescheduled undisputed heavyweight championship on May 18th.

Bellew dismisses the possibility that Fury (34-0-1, 24 KOs) was scared of meeting his superior Usyk (21-0, 14 KOs), so he intentionally cut himself to get out of the fight.

Fans Speculate: Was Fury Exposed in Sparring?

Fans believe that the 35-year-old Fury realized that he needed more time to train after suffering repeated heated beatings from his sparring partners, guys who shouldn’t have been able to work him over in camp, yet they were doing it on a regular.

Under that scenario, it would obviously cause any champion to hit the red panic button, saying to themselves, ‘I’m not ready for this fight. I need to buy more time.’ If you look at it in that light, it’s not unbelievable that Fury would look to buy himself more time to try and regain the form that he once had from 2015 to 2021.

“It doesn’t benefit anyone. It just makes a mess of it,” said Tony Bellew to iFL TV when asked who it benefits more between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk to have their fight delayed until May 18th.

Bellew’s Defense: It’s About the Money, Not Fear

“No, it doesn’t benefit anyone because both were about to peak. My only worry now is imagine if something happens again. I know there’s a penalty put in place [$10 million], which is just insane because it would be no one’s fault if he just got cut again,” said Bellew about Fury.

“And miss out on 70 million quid? Really,” said Bellew, dismissing the belief some fans have that Fury intentionally cut himself to weasel out of the February 17th fight with Usyk because he was scared or having a bad camp.

“That is probably the most expensive cut that has ever happened in the history of the world. It’s insane. Just stop it. He wants the fight,” said Bellew about Fury. “Even if he half doesn’t fancy the fight, which I understand why people are looking at it like that.

“Also, understand this from a former fighter. We’re scared of no one. I’ve faced Usyk, and I knew going into the fight that he was better than me, but I had the stupid belief in my head that I may catch him,” said Bellew.