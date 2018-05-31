Santa Cruz vs. Mares II undercard fights

The undercard for the featherweight world championship main event between Leo Santa Cruz and Abner Mares will feature unbeaten 2016 U.S. Olympian Karlos Balderas in a six-round super featherweight fight against Mexico’s Pedro Lopez and a welterweight showdown pitting Ivan Redkach against Brian Jones Saturday, June 9 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles.





The Santa Cruz vs. Mares rematch headlines action live on SHOWTIME in a telecast that also features unbeaten super welterweight world champion Jermell Charlo defending his title against former world champion Austin Trout as part of an event presented by Premier Boxing Champions.

Tickets for the live event, which is promoted by Ringstar Sports and TGB Promotions, begin at $50, plus applicable fees, and are on sale now. To purchase tickets visit AXS.com or click HERE.

Additional undercard action will feature unbeaten junior lightweight prospect Jose Gomez entering the ring, the pro debut of Westminster, Calif. prospect Lina Licona for a four-round light flyweight attraction, Antonio Santa Cruz in a bantamweight attraction against Mexico’s Jordan Baletero and the older brother of Karlos Balderas, Jose Balderas, stepping into the ring for a four-round super bantamweight bout.

Rounding out the night are unbeaten Oak Hills, Calif. prospect Jerry Perez taking on Louisiana’s Josh Ross in junior lightweight action, unbeaten Arnold Alejandro in a four lightweight matchup, undefeated Angel Alejandro in four rounds of featherweight action, and Ukraine’s Viktor Slavinski in a junior lightweight matchup against Texas-native Carlos Trevino.





The 22-year-old Balderas (4-0, 3 KOs), a first-generation Mexican-American, competed on the U.S. Olympic boxing team in the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil before turning pro in April 2017. Representing Santa Maria, Calif., Balderas scored stoppages in his first three fights before earning a shutout unanimous decision over Jorge Rojas Zacazontetl in February. He will take on the 26-year-old Lopez (7-3-1, 3 KOs) who fights out of Tijuana, Mexico and scored a knockout over Dario Medina in his last outing.

Originally from Ukraine but fighting out of Los Angeles, Redkach (20-4-1, 16 KOs) was in one of the most exciting short fights of 2017 when he engaged in a back-and-forth bout against John Molina Jr. that contained the drama of most 12 round fights condensed into just four. Redkach was able to drop Molina early before succumbing to the veteran and the 32-year-old will look to bounce back against the Los Angeles-native Jones (14-8, 8 KOs), who’s last four wins have all come by stoppage.