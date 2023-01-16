Broner vs. Redkach in jeopardy, Ivan says he’s “done with boxing”

The February 25th fight between Adrien ‘The Problem’ Broner and Ivan Redkach on BLK Prime is now in jeopardy after three cryptic Tweets posited by Redkach, suggesting that he’s no longer planning on fighting.

There’s zero interest in the Broner-Redkach fight, so perhaps BLK Prime might be pulling the plug on this albatross. Why it was ever made in the first place is beyond me.

All I can think is that the shot callers with BLK Prime aren’t fully aware that Broner has been shot since 2012. It’s as if they were put in suspended animation back in 2011 when AB’s career was still humming along and just now unfrozen in 2023.

Regarding what’s going on with the 36-year-old Redkach, it’s unclear if it’s a money issue or what. If Redkach is out of the fight, a replacement will need to be found quickly if BLK Prime will save the card.

Finding someone that Broner is capable of beating could prove near impossible at this point because he’s gotten nothing left. Half of the battle will be for Broner to trim off enough of his pot belly to get close enough to 147 for the fight to be totally ridiculous.

this fight with @AdrienBroner should happen against all odds we both want it ! there are people who do not want this I respect Adrian and BLK for all his merits pic.twitter.com/Lc8YH8emwm — Ivan Redkach (@ivan_redkach) January 16, 2023

i curse you — Ivan Redkach (@ivan_redkach) January 16, 2023

my god I don't want to hear that the fight was canceled thanks to the devil Joe DeGuardia 🧛🏿‍♂️, people like him are ruining a boxer's life I have no words for a boxer's dream I'll tell the media what a devil he is ⚰️🪦 I will tell you the truth who it is 🧌 pic.twitter.com/zyT1sy0ieJ — Ivan Redkach (@ivan_redkach) January 16, 2023

Don't worry about things that are out of my control Then other people make a decision and act, so there is no point in shaking and worrying, waiting for the result. It's just pointless. Remember, friend: if you have already done your best, stop worrying about it. pic.twitter.com/IU3uBaDrj9 — Ivan Redkach (@ivan_redkach) January 17, 2023

If Redkach does pull out, there won’t be many upset fans because this guy has done nothing to rate a fight, even against an over-the-hill Broner. Redkach has come up empty in recent losses to Regis Prograis and Danny Garcia. He hasn’t won a fight since 2019 when he beat the shell of Devon Alexander.

If BLK Prime needs an opponent that won’t be a risk to soundly beating Broner in the first fight of his three-fight, 12-month, $10 million+ contract with them, they can at least find someone that is semi-relevant.

Options for Broner

Montana Love

Steve Spark

Michael McKinson

Sergey Lipinets

Brandun Lee

Sandor Martin

Richardson Hitchens

Isaac Cruz

If Broner is matched against some lightweights, he’ll have a better chance of winning, and it’ll bring in more PPV buys on BLK Prime because at least the fighter will be recognizable to this era’s boxing fans.

Broner (34-4-1, 24 KOs) has been looking awful in his last five fights dating back to 2017, so a mediocre fighter must be found so he won’t get beaten again.



